Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Defense & Security Market Observation | Atlas Elektronik Gmbh, Boston Engineering, ECA Group

Global unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for defense & security market will reach $2.44 billion by 2032, growing by 10.8% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising regional conflicts, expanding need of UUVs for MCM and ISR, improved military operations by using UUVs, and the growing defense expenditure.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 83 figures, this 172-page report ?Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Defense & Security: Global Market 2022-2032 by Vehicle Type (ROVs, AUVs), Component (Hardware, Software, Operation and Service), Propulsion (Electric System, Mechanical System, Others), Application (MCM, ASW, ISR, Security, Transportation), and Region? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for defense & security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

What Is Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Defense & Security Market ?

The global market for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) in defense and security has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. UUVs are autonomous or remotely operated vehicles designed for underwater applications, including reconnaissance, surveillance, mine countermeasures, and various defense and security operations. This market’s expansion can be attributed to several key factors, including technological advancements, rising security concerns, and the need for efficient and cost-effective underwater operations.

One of the primary drivers of the UUV market’s growth is the increasing demand for underwater surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities by defense and security agencies worldwide. UUVs offer a stealthy and efficient means of gathering critical intelligence in underwater environments, making them invaluable tools for national defense and security.

Moreover, the continuous development of cutting-edge technologies, such as improved sensor systems and advanced propulsion systems, has significantly enhanced the capabilities of UUVs. These technological advancements have resulted in UUVs becoming more versatile, reliable, and capable of performing complex missions in challenging underwater conditions.

The growing threat of maritime security challenges, such as piracy, illegal fishing, and the proliferation of underwater mines, has further fueled the demand for UUVs. These vehicles can conduct mine countermeasures, detect and neutralize underwater explosives, and monitor maritime traffic, enhancing maritime security efforts.

In addition to their military applications, UUVs are increasingly being utilized for various civilian applications, including underwater research, environmental monitoring, and offshore infrastructure inspection. This dual-use nature of UUVs has expanded their market potential, attracting investments from both government agencies and private companies.

Government initiatives and investments in UUV development and procurement programs have also played a crucial role in driving market growth. Many countries are actively investing in UUV technology to bolster their maritime security capabilities and maintain a competitive edge in underwater operations.

The global UUV market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including defense contractors, technology companies, and specialized UUV manufacturers. These companies are continually innovating and collaborating to develop advanced UUV systems that can meet the evolving needs of defense and security agencies.

In summary, the global UUV market for defense and security is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as technological advancements, increased security concerns, and expanding applications beyond the military sector. As UUV technology continues to evolve, it is expected that their role in defense and security operations will become even more prominent in the coming years.

Who is the largest key players of Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Defense & Security Worldwide ?

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering

ECA Group

General Dynamics Mission Systems

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

iXblue

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. (SMD)

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Component

? Hardware

o Imaging

o Sensors and Automation

o Steering and Positioning

o Navigation

o Energy and Propulsion

o Communication

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Operation and Service

Based on Vehicle Type

? ROVs

? AUVs

By Propulsion

? Electric System

? Mechanical System

? Other Propulsion Systems

By Application

? Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

? Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

? Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

? Security

? Transportation

? Search and Rescue

? Other Applications

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (Iran, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of MEA)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Vehicle Type, Component, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

