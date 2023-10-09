Cybersecurity Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

The “Cybersecurity Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global cybersecurity market size was US$ 125.1 billion in 2021. The global cybersecurity market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Cybersecurity corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Cybersecurity industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cybersecurity solutions are essential for any organization to detect, monitor, counter, and report cyber threats. Thus, the growing volume of online data will drive the cybersecurity market forward.

The rising deployment of cloud-based platforms will contribute to the growth of the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the growing trend of IoT, BYOD, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning will bring ample growth opportunities for the cybersecurity market.

Growing cases of cybercrimes will propel the global cybersecurity market forward throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, a growing number of product launches and partnerships will escalate the cybersecurity market growth. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies announced that the company is funding in enhancing the local geofenced cloud capabilities in India. Furthermore, NASSCOM and AICTE inked a pact with Cisco in February 2021. The partnership aims to introduce a virtual internship program focusing on cybersecurity in India.

The lack of cybersecurity professionals may restrict the growth of the global cybersecurity market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a beneficial opportunity for the global cybersecurity market growth. Due to the pandemic, the demand for cybersecurity services surged in order to prevent organizations from data theft. In addition, the sudden hike in the volume of online data of significant shift towards online operations has contributed to the growth of the global cybersecurity market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the growing cases of cyberthreats and favorable policies by governments. Growing cyberattacks in China have prompted the government to boost its defensive capabilities. In addition, the surging online data and growing deployment of cloud-based platforms will contribute to the growth of the global cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

BAE Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

F5 Networks, EMC Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos PLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Qualys Inc

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Cybersecurity industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Cybersecurity output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Cybersecurity output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Cybersecurity products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Cybersecurity market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global cybersecurity market segmentation focuses on Components, Security, Deployment, End-Use, and Region.

By Components

Solution Threat Intelligence Encryption Data Breaching Unified Threat Management Firewall Security IDP/IDS Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Others



Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessments Support and Maintenance Others



By Security Type

Network Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End-Use Industries

BFSI

Medical

Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Cybersecurity industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Cybersecurity market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Cybersecurity market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

