Digital Health Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The “Digital Health Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global digital health market size was US$ 109.5 billion in 2021. The global digital health market is forecast to grow to US$ 309.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Digital Health corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Digital Health industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing prevalence of the chronic disease is always the primary factor driving the growth of the digital health market. In addition, the growing penetration of digital technology in order to boost the adoption of wireless monitoring will escalate the growth of the market. According to a study by World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases resulted in around 17.9 million deaths in 2021. Meanwhile, cancer accounted for 9.3 million deaths, respiratory diseases accounted for 4.1 million deaths, and diabetes accounted for 1.5 million deaths in 2021. Thus, such high data depicts the strong demand for digital healthcare technologies and efficient treatments. Moreover, the growing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy lifestyle will contribute to the growth of the global digital health market.

Increasing awareness related to digital health devices and the trending home healthcare is forecast to bring ample growth opportunities in the coming years. In addition, the growing number of offerings in the industry will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Amazon Care unveiled its telehealth offering in 80 states in the United States in 2021. This strategy will help individuals and families get high-quality medical care and advice. Furthermore, engineers from the University of California unveiled a first-ever skin patch that can track the blood pressure of patients. The patients have to wear the patch on the neck. It also monitors the patient’s glucose, lactate, alcohol, and caffeine levels.

Growing events and strategies aiming at expanding product portfolio will benefit the market during the forecast period. Allscripts inked a pact with Revo Health in April 2021. Furthermore, Cerner collaborated with Xealth in December 2020 with the aim to offer health systems new centralized digital ordering and monitoring for clients.

Growing concerns related to regulatory compliance may restrict the growth of the global digital health market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the pandemic, the digital health market witnessed a sudden jump in terms of revenue. The industry players began offering effective solutions in order to cater to the growing demands of the public. In addition, people were restricted from entering the hospitals until necessary. In that case, digital health emerged as a favorable option to continue regular appointments. Furthermore, the concerns related to virus transmission terrified people from going outside. Thus, clinics and other healthcare bodies began offering digital solutions to help the people.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific digital health market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing initiatives from government bodies. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and unhealthy lifestyles of people will fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing population rate and rising awareness related to digital options will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

eCLINICALWORKS

General Electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Digital Health industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Digital Health output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Digital Health output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Digital Health products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Digital Health market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global digital health market segmentation focuses on Product and Service, Component, End-User, and Region.

By Product and Service

mHealth

mHealth Devices Blood Glucose Meter BP Monitors Pulse Oximetry Neurological Monitors Cardiac Monitors Apnea & Sleep Monitors Wearable Fitness Sensor Devices & Heart Rate Meters Others

mHealth Services Prevention Services Diagnostic Services Monitoring Services Treatment Services Wellness & Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions



eHealth Electronic Health Records (HER) Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving & Communications Systems (PACS) Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Telehealth Prescribing Solutions Medical Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Pharmacy Information Systems Other



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Digital Health industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Digital Health market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Digital Health market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

