Construction Equipment Market Size, by In-depth Analysis of Revenue Forecast and Competitive Landscape 2023-2031

The “Construction Equipment Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global construction equipment market size was US$ 171.3 billion in 2021. The construction equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 251.44 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Construction Equipment corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Construction Equipment industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global construction equipment market is forecast to gain traction due to the growing number of construction activities. In addition, increasing industrialization and urbanization will bring lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, growing disposable income and employment rate will contribute to the growth of the global construction equipment market during the study period.

Growing initiatives from government bodies to establish smart city infrastructure is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the global construction equipment market, mainly in emerging nations. Additionally, the rising demand for high altitudes and heavy lifting cranes for a growing number of construction projects are forecast to fuel the growth of the overall market.

Technological advancements and growing automation will benefit the market in the coming years. On the contrary, the high cost of equipment may restrict the overall construction equipment market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-9 pandemic has caused a significant downfall for the entire construction industry. Due to the pandemic, the demand for construction and other activities declined drastically. Emerging economies, such as India and China, witnessed several disruptions due to the pandemic. In addition, the shortage of laborers further restricted the market expansion. Thus, the global construction equipment market witnessed abrupt and high losses due to the pandemic. Asia-pacific is one of the largest markets for the construction equipment market. However, the region witnessed a significant downfall, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global construction equipment market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global construction equipment market during the forecast period. It is due to the growing number of construction activities and favorable initiatives by government bodies. Furthermore, considerable initiatives to establish smart city infrastructure in India, China, and Japan are forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global construction equipment market during the study period.

The presence of prominent end-use industries, such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining, and others, will significantly contribute to the market growth during the analysis period. In addition, growing urbanization and increasing employment rate will benefit the regional construction equipment market.

Competitors in the Market

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

SANY Group

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Construction Equipment industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Construction Equipment output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Construction Equipment output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Construction Equipment products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Construction Equipment market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global construction equipment market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Based on equipment, the construction equipment is segmented into –

Earth Moving

Material handling

Concrete

Based on application, the construction equipment market is segmented into –

Lifting & Material Handling

Earth Moving

Excavation

Transportation

Based on end-use industry, the construction equipment is segmented into –

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Based on region, the construction equipment is segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Construction Equipment industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Construction Equipment market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Construction Equipment market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

