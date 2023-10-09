Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share till 2031

The “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.76 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9 during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is forecast to gain traction, owing to its applications across several industrial verticals. In addition, AI helps reduce the dangers associated with human life. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

The rapidly increasing data volume and growing demand for more effective systems to solve mathematical and computational problems will offer ample growth opportunities for the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

The evolution in quantum computing and the growing implementation of AI chips in robotics will boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of autonomous robotics robots is forecast to offer potential growth opportunities for the market.

The growing number of technological developments such as IoT and industrial initiatives will drive the market forward. In addition, the continuously growing range of internet users will propel the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has been profitable for the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) industries. Due to the pandemic, the demand for automated technology increased abruptly. The market witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and medical segment. In addition, AI technology helped industries reduce operating conditions costs and offer customer satisfaction. Thus, the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market, owing to a significant rise in the adoption of AI technology across various end-user industries. In addition, the presence of prominent industry giants and emerging AI companies will contribute to the growth of the market.

Demand in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast period. AI services are being implemented in end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors in nations such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea, which is driving this expansion. Furthermore, APAC’s expansion in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is aided by falling AI hardware costs and the rising need for better customer service.

Competitors in the Market

NVIDIA

Intel Corporation

Xilink

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies

IBM Corporation

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market segments.

Market Segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Chip Type –

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Application –

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotic

Computer Vision

Network Security

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Technology –

System-On-Chip (SOC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-Chip Module

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Processing Type –

Edge

Cloud

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Industry Vertical –

Media & Advertising

BSFI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

