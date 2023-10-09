Compostable Packaging Market Size, 2023 Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2031

The “Compostable Packaging Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global compostable packaging market size was US$ 84.1 billion in 2021. The global compostable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 151.04 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol279

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Compostable Packaging corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Compostable Packaging industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors influencing the Market

Compostable packaging is an efficient way to offer eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. The growing awareness about biodegradable and compostable packaging will fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for attractive product appearance will offer ample growth opportunities for the global compostable packaging market. In addition, the steeply growing food & beverage industry is forecast to increase growth prospects for the compostable packaging industry in the coming years.

The rising adoption of compostable packaging in large enterprises, such as Coca-Cola, Unilever Group, and Danone, will contribute to the growth of the market.

Stringent rules by governments to ban plastic waste are forecast to benefit the compostable packaging market throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, the high cost of materials may limit the market expansion.

The growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for novel drugs will escalate the market growth. Furthermore, growing disposable income and consumer spending on healthcare will propel the compostable packaging market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the awareness related to a healthy environment. During the pandemic, the demand for compostable packaging surged significantly. Various companies began adopting eco-friendly ways in order to cater to public demands. The Coca-Cola Company began adopting compostable packaging and displayed their strategies to adopt environmentally-friendly packages to outperform.

The demand for packed food and beverages increased abruptly. Thus, it has been beneficial for the pandemic. Moreover, the pharmaceuticals segment also witnessed unexpected growth. As a result, it has contributed to the growth of the global compostable packaging market.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol279

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global compostable packaging market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly growing end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, etc. In addition, Asia-Pacific compostable packaging market is forecast to grow at a considerable growth rate due to growing awareness related to eco-friendly packaging.

Competitors in the Market

BASF SE

Biome Bioplastics Limited

Bio-On

Braskem (Brazil)

Innovia Films Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NatureWorks

Novamont

Plantic Technologies

tipa-corp ltd.

Toray Industries

Total Corbion PLA

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Compostable Packaging industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Compostable Packaging output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Compostable Packaging output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Compostable Packaging products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Compostable Packaging market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global compostable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on material –

Starch-Based Packing

Compostable Plastics

Compostable Paper

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol279

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on application –

Boxes

Bags

Others

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on the end-use industry –

Food & Beverages

Household

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The compostable packaging market has been segmented based on the region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol279

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Compostable Packaging industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Compostable Packaging market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Compostable Packaging market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol279

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/