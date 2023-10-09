Corrugated And Paper Boxes Market Size, 2023 Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2031

The “Corrugated And Paper Boxes Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global corrugated and paper boxes market size was US$ 91.9 billion in 2021. The global corrugated and paper boxes market is forecast to grow to US$ 151.54 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Corrugated And Paper Boxes corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Corrugated And Paper Boxes industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Paper and paper-based packaging are widely adopted to deliver goods from one place to another. This method is considered one of the cost-efficient, lightweight, and attractive, which also ensures the safety of the product. Thus, these benefits are forecast to drive the global corrugated and paper boxes market forward during the forecast period.

Corrugated boxes are also used in the form of shipping containers in the food & beverages industry. Thus, the rapidly growing food and beverage sector will contribute to the growth of the global corrugated and paper boxes market.

The growing e-commerce industry is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the corrugated and paper boxes market. In addition, the rising awareness related to sustainable packaging solutions will propel the corrugated and paper boxes market forward.

Rising industrialization and favorable government policies to ban plastic waste will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the growing number of online food delivery and shopping platforms will escalate the growth of the global corrugated boxes market.

The high installation costs of machinery and equipment may impede the growth of the corrugated and paper boxes market.

COVID-9 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the corrugated and paper boxes market. The market witnessed a sudden rise in global sales due to rising demand for doorstep delivery. The demand for packed food, beverages, dairy products, and other items escalated. People started adopting online platforms to avoid contact. Thus, it has been beneficial for the entire corrugated and paper boxes market. In addition, corrugated and paper boxes are low in cost and can be recycled. This factor has been a significant push towards market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific corrugated and paper boxes market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and the growing food and beverage industry will contribute to the growth of the corrugated and paper boxes market.

Competitors in the Market

Cascades Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

International Paper Company

Klabin S.A.

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Oji Holding Corporation

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

Packaging Corporation of America

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Corrugated And Paper Boxes industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Corrugated And Paper Boxes output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Corrugated And Paper Boxes output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Corrugated And Paper Boxes products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Corrugated And Paper Boxes market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global corrugated and paper boxes market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, Application, and Region.

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on material –

Paperboard

Adhesives

Inks

Waxes

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on product –

Corrugated & Solid Fiber Boxes

Set-up Paperboard Boxes

Folding Paperboard Boxes

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on application –

Food & Beverages

Paper & Publishing

Chemicals

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Consumer Goods and Electronic Goods)

The corrugated and paper boxes market has been segmented based on region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

