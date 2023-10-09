Amphoteric Surfactants Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report by 2031

The “Amphoteric Surfactants Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global amphoteric surfactants market size was US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. The amphoteric surfactants market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 202 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Amphoteric Surfactants corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Amphoteric Surfactants industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global amphoteric surfactants market is forecast to witness a high jump in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for personal care products globally. Shampoos, shower, and bath products are slowly becoming a basic necessity. Thus, it will surge the growth of the market in the coming years.

Amphoteric surfactants are highly used to improve lathering and detergency. In addition, they possess low toxicity and antibacterial properties. They are also highly resistant to hard water and have excellent compatibility. Thus, they are used to develop high-safety shampoo cosmetics, detergent fiber, microbicides, foaming agents, and other related products. The wide applications of amphoteric surfactants will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyles and a growing urban population will significantly contribute to the growth of the global amphoteric surfactants market.

The growing range of product offerings will also benefit the market during the study period.

The rising number of partnerships and collaborations will escalate the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, BASF acquired the majority of the share in the Allied Carbon Solutions (ACS), a Japanese maker of biomass-derived surfactants, in March 2021. Moreover, Evonik Industries AG unveiled its first biosurfactant and Tomamine Amphoteric coupling agent named REWOFERM SL ONE in April 2019. Thus, the growing number of partnerships and launches will boost the amphoteric surfactants market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global amphoteric surfactants market. The market witnessed significant disruptions during the initial phase of the pandemic as the governments imposed strict lockdown regulations. In addition, the demand for cosmetics and other body and hair care products declined drastically. Thus, it negatively impacted the growth of the amphoteric surfactants market. However, the pandemic surged the demand for cleanliness and maintaining hygiene. As a result, it surged the demand for soaps and other products.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific amphoteric surfactants market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly growing population of the region. In addition, growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness related to personal care will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Croda (UK)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Oxiteno SA (Brazil)

Solvay (Belgium)

Stepan Company (US)

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Amphoteric Surfactants industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Amphoteric Surfactants output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Amphoteric Surfactants output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Amphoteric Surfactants products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Amphoteric Surfactants market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global amphoteric surfactants market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Product

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetates

Amphopropionates

Sultaines

Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Application

Personal Care

Home Care and Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning

Oil Field Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Others

Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Amphoteric Surfactants industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Amphoteric Surfactants market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Amphoteric Surfactants market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

