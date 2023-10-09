Clinical Biomarker Testing Market Size, 2023 by Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During the Forecast to 2031

The “Clinical Biomarker Testing Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global clinical biomarker testing market size was US$ 12.1 billion in 2021. The global clinical biomarker testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.56 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Clinical Biomarker Testing corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Clinical Biomarker Testing industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors influencing the Market

Clinical biomarker testing, also known as genetic or molecular testing, is the procedure to discover the molecular signs of health. It helps healthcare professionals to describe and strengthen the quality of patient care. Thus, the significant potential of clinical biomarker testing will drive the market forward throughout the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, will boost the growth of the global clinical biomarker testing market during the study period. Clinical biomarker testing is widely used to perform tumor testing. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global clinical biomarker testing market.

The growing advancements in molecular techniques and growing research and funding activities will contribute to the growth of the global clinical biomarker testing market. In addition, the rising demand for ultra-high-throughput sequencing and next-generation sequencing technologies will benefit the global clinical biomarker testing market during the forecast period.

The shortage of efficient testing centers may limit the growth of the global clinical biomarker testing market.

The growing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure will escalate the clinical biomarker testing market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 surged the demand for clinical biomarker testing. Due to the pandemic, the demand for screen for tests for a large number of patients surged. Thus, this escalated the demand for clinical biomarker testing. In addition, governments also raised the healthcare expenditure in order to help the citizens deal with the situation. As a result, it benefitted the global clinical biomarker testing industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest clinical biomarker testing market due to the high healthcare expenditure and efficient infrastructure. In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing spending on healthcare will contribute to the growth of the clinical biomarker testing market. In addition, the region is home to some of the prominent industry players, such as GE Healthcare, Medtronics plc., etc. Thus, it will significantly escalate the industry growth in terms of revenue.

Competitors in the Market

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

GE Healthcare

Medtronics plc

LECO Corporation

Metabolon Inc.

Biocrates LifeSciences AG

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Co.

Shimadzu Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Clinical Biomarker Testing industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Clinical Biomarker Testing output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Clinical Biomarker Testing output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Clinical Biomarker Testing products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Clinical Biomarker Testing market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global clinical biomarker testing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

The clinical biomarker testing market has been segmented based on technology –

Ultra-high Throughput Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Others

The clinical biomarker testing market has been segmented based on application –

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Nervous system

Infectious diseases

Others

The clinical biomarker testing market has been segmented based on the end-user –

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Diagnostic tool companies

Clinical Laboratories

Healthcare IT

The clinical biomarker testing market has been segmented based on the region–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

