Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Segments and Forecast to 2031

The global electric vehicle motor market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global electric vehicle motor market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global electric vehicle motor market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global electric vehicle motor market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages.

In a notable development, many prominent Electric Vehicle Motor corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Electric Vehicle Motor industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for luxury vehicles will drive the global electric vehicle motor market forward. In addition, the major changes in the purchasing pattern from the conventional IC engines will contribute to growth in the market.

The rising awareness related to reducing carbon emission and the trending shift towards electric vehicles will prompt the growth of the electric vehicle motor market during the forecast period. In addition, the growing employment rate and rising disposable income will surge the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market during the study period.

Stringent government regulations related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and favorable incentives will boost the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

The growing emphasis of people on comfort, luxury, the safety of vehicles will benefit the electric vehicle motor market in the coming years. In addition, the growing number of research activities related to vehicle range management, battery charging management online, and navigation-based assistance will accelerate the growth of the electric vehicle motor market.

High initial and maintenance costs may limit the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 drastically reduced the growth prospects for the entire automotive industry. Due to the pandemic, the governments of various countries imposed nationwide lockdowns. China accounts for one of the major automotive sectors in the world. The country was also the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it obstructed international trade, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific electric vehicle motor market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. The growing production of electric vehicles in the region will surge the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the region is home to some of the prominent industry players, such as Honda Motors Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, etc. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the electric vehicle motor market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Continental AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Honda Motors Co., Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corp

Denso Corporation

ABB Group Ltd.,

Metric Mind Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Electric Vehicle Motor industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Electric Vehicle Motor output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Electric Vehicle Motor output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Electric Vehicle Motor products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Electric Vehicle Motor market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle motor market segmentation focuses on Power Rating, Type, Vehicle, and Region.

Based on the power rating, the electric vehicle motor market has been segmented into –

Less than 40 kW

Between 40-80 kW

More than 80kW

Based on the Type, the electric vehicle motor market has been segmented into –

Alternating Current (Ac) Motor Synchronous Ac Motor Induction Ac Motor

Direct Current (Dc) Motor Brushed Dc Motor Brushless Dc Motor Hermetic Motor

Switched Reluctance Motors

Based on the vehicle type, the electric vehicle motor market has been segmented into –

Two-wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Based on the region, the electric vehicle motor market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

