Wearable Technology Market Size, Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2031

The “Wearable Technology Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global wearable technology market size was US$ 41.1 billion in 2021. The global wearable technology market is forecast to grow to US$ 121.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Wearable Technology corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Wearable Technology industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a significant downfall for the global wearable technology market, mainly during the initial phase. Due to the pandemic, the growth prospects of the market declined drastically. Manufacturing units had to shut their doors for a long time period, which ultimately hampered the supply chain flow. Furthermore, the shift in consumer preference during the pandemic and the drop in the demand for expensive technology further hampered the market growth. The global wearable technology market also witnessed a significant blow due to the cancellation and postponement of R&D activities.

On the contrary, the rising demand for e-healthcare has positively influenced the global wearable technology market. Due to the pandemic, it became highly essential for people to track their blood pressure and heart rate on a regular basis. Thus, it surged the demand for smartwatches and other wearable technology.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising popularity of wearable technology among fitness enthusiasts and athletes will boost the growth prospects of the global wearable technology market.

The rising penetration of smartphones and tablets will contribute to the growth of the wearable technology market. Through wearable technology, it becomes easier for users to respond to texts, set alarms, and track their heart rate anytime and at any place. As a result of such benefits, the global wearable technology market will grow at an unexpected growth rate.

The growing trend of gaming will influence the demand for wearable technology. Moreover, the growing number of launches will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Apple, Inc. unveiled the Apple Watch Series 2 in September 2016. The product includes advanced features like water resistance up to 50 meters and a built-in global positioning system (GPS). More such advancements will contribute to the growth of the wearable technology market.

Industry players may get benefits from acquisitions and partnerships aiming to expand product portfolios. For instance, Fitbit, Inc. announced the acquisition of Pebble Technology Corp.’s software division in December 2016. The acquisition aims to expand the company’s mobile application platform.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global wearable technology market. It is due to the presence of a large population of internet users and the contribution of prominent industry players, like Alphabet, Garmin Ltd., and Apple Inc. In addition, the expansion of industry players in the region to expand their geographic presence will offer ample growth opportunities. For instance, Xiaomi Corporation announced its plan to expand in the North American market in May 2017.

The Asia-Pacific wearable technology market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the increasing purchasing power, increasing urban population, and the presence of several industry players.

Competitors in the Market

Apple Inc.

FitBit Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Wearable Technology industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Wearable Technology output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Wearable Technology output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Wearable Technology products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Wearable Technology market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global wearable technology market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Wrist-Wear

Eye-Wear & Head-Wear

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear

Body-Wear

Others

Application Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise & Industrial Application

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

