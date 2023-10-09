Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size, 2023- Analysis, Share, Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends 2031

The “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global blood glucose monitoring market size was US$ 13.95 billion in 2021. The global blood glucose monitoring market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.01 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Blood Glucose Monitoring corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Blood Glucose Monitoring industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Blood glucose monitoring systems are widely adopted by healthcare providers to offer effective diabetic management. In addition, they are cost-efficient, which makes them convenient for home use. As a result, the global blood glucose market will grow at a substantial growth rate.

The global blood glucose market is forecast to benefit from ongoing technological innovations. For instance, Roche introduced its new Accu-Chek Instant system in Feb 2021. This new “connected” blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system supports integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM). Thus, more such advancements in the blood glucose monitoring industry will contribute to the growth of the market.

The growing cases of diabetes will drive the blood glucose monitoring market forward. According to the report by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 450 million adults were diagnosed with diabetes in 2020. Thus, the high prevalence of this disease will contribute to the growth of the market.

Rising awareness related to the health hazards of diabetes and necessary measures to prevent the disease will fuel the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring market.

The trending use of smart monitoring apps will also offer ample growth opportunities for the blood glucose monitoring market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 raised the demand for home healthcare, thereby boosting the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring market. In addition, diabetic patients were at a high risk of acquiring the virus. As a result, the need for proper care and regular diagnosis increased significantly. The growing inclination towards home health monitoring offered favorable opportunities for market growth. Companies operating in the healthcare devices segment witnessed soaring revenue. In addition, the rising number of FDA approvals further contributed to the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global blood glucose monitoring market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of large pool of diabetic patients. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and rising awareness among the citizens related to early diagnosis will contribute to the market expansion.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

ARKRAY, Inc.

Bayer AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Lifescan Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Medical Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NU Skin Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Herbalife International

Bionava Lifesciences

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Blood Glucose Monitoring industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Blood Glucose Monitoring output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Blood Glucose Monitoring output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Blood Glucose Monitoring products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Blood Glucose Monitoring market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global blood glucose monitoring market segmentation focuses on Type, Device, End-User, and Region.

Based on Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

Based on Device

Continuous blood glucose monitoring system

Self-monitoring blood glucose monitoring system

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Center

Clinics

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

