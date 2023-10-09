Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

The “Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global ceramic matrix composites market size was US$ 6.9 billion in 2021. The global ceramic matrix composites market is forecast to grow to US$ 19.59 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Ceramic Matrix Composites corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Ceramic Matrix Composites industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Ceramic matrix composites find wide applications in various industries, such as energy & power, electronics, aerospace & defense, transportation, and others. Thus, the wide applications of the product will benefit the global ceramic matrix composites market during the study period.

Rising demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and compatible materials will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, the benefits of ceramic matrix composites over titanium metal, and other composites are likely to benefit the market in the coming years. Ceramic matrix composites offer exceptional performance even at higher temperatures. Thus, it will benefit the market during the study period.

The growing number of aircraft programs will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a growing number of regulations by government bodies to use lightweight materials will escalate the growth of the market. The automotive sector is witnessing severe concerns related to the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles. Thus, the demand for lightweight ceramic matrix composites will increase in these industries to comply with government regulations.

High costs of ceramic matrix composites may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the ceramic matrix composites market, majorly due to the disruptions witnessed by the end-use industries. End-Use industries, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, and electronics, witnessed significant downfall due to the pandemic. As a result, it ultimately hampered the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market. In addition, the economic slowdown has been a major reason behind the drastic downfall of the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the ceramic matrix composites market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of various ceramic matrix composites manufacturers. In addition, growing investments in R&D and the presence of prominent end-use industries will contribute to the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

General Electric (US)

3M (US)

Ultramet (US)

CeramTec (Germany)

Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan)

CoorsTek (US)

Rolls-Royce (Uk)

Safran (France)

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Ceramic Matrix Composites industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Ceramic Matrix Composites output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Ceramic Matrix Composites output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Ceramic Matrix Composites products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Ceramic Matrix Composites market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global ceramic matrix composites market segmentation focuses on Composite, Category, Production, End-Use, and Region.

Based on the composite type, the ceramic matrix composites market has been segmented into –

Oxide/Oxide

Carbon/Silicon Carbide

Carbon/Carbon

Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide

Others

Based on the category, the ceramic matrix composites market has been segmented into –

Short Fiber

Long Continuous Fiber

Whiskers

Others

Based on the production process, the ceramic matrix composites market has been segmented into –

Powder Dispersion

Reactive Melt Infiltration

Polymer Impregnation & Pyrolysis

Sol-gel

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the ceramic matrix composites market has been segmented into –

Energy & Power

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Other

Based on the region, the ceramic matrix composites market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

