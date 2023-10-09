Breast Cancer Screening Market Size, 2023 Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report

The “Breast Cancer Screening Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global breast cancer screening market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global breast cancer screening market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.43 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol264

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Breast Cancer Screening corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Breast Cancer Screening industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Breast cancer is among the most commonly seen cancer globally. The disease is mainly affecting women between the age of 50-70 years. In addition, the report by the American Cancer Society says that around 280,000 new breast cancer cases are forecast to be diagnosed in 2021. Thus, the growing prevalence of breast cancer will drive the breast cancer screening market forward.

Rapidly growing awareness related to the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and the need for early screening and diagnosis will contribute to the growth of the breast cancer screening market during the study period.

The growing number of initiatives by governments worldwide will surge the growth of the breast cancer screening market. Other factors like increasing healthcare expenditure and growing individual spending on healthcare will contribute to the growth of the market.

Technological advancements will always remain a significant factor boosting the growth of the market. For instance, the launch of direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing by 23andMe (2018) is likely to gain traction during the forecast period.

The growing knowledge about insurance coverage and the wide range of affordable and convenient screening tests like physical tests, laboratory tests, imaging tests, and genetic tests will influence the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic abruptly laid down the burden on the healthcare segment. The global healthcare industry witnessed the need to look over the COVID-19 emergency and postpone other cases until necessary. As a result, it halted the demand for breast cancer screening devices. In addition, the demand for breast cancer diagnosis, including mammography screening and treatment procedures, declined as people avoided visiting crowded places or places having high chances of virus transmission. Thus, global breast cancer screening witnessed drastic change due to the pandemic.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol264

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global breast cancer screening market due to the high healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of breast cancer. In addition, the growing adoption of advanced technology and the contribution of favorable insurance policies will contribute to the growth of the breast cancer screening market.

The Asia-Pacific breast cancer screening market is forecast to register significant growth due to growing healthcare expenditure, rising healthcare infrastructure, and increasing cases of breast cancer.

Competitors in the Market

Siemens Healthcare

Allengers Infotech

Hologic, Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Biocrates LifeSciences AG

A&G Pharmaceuticals

Provista Diagnostics, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

POC Medical Systems

BioTime, Inc.

General Electric Company

Quest Diagnostics

Agendia NV

OncoCyte Corporation

Other prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Breast Cancer Screening industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Breast Cancer Screening output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Breast Cancer Screening output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Breast Cancer Screening products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Breast Cancer Screening market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global breast cancer screening market segmentation focuses on Test, End-User, and Region.

The breast cancer screening market has been segmented based on test type –

Physical Tests

Laboratory Tests

Imaging Tests

Genetic Tests

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol264

The breast cancer screening market has been segmented based on the end-user –

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The breast cancer screening market has been segmented based on the region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol264

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Breast Cancer Screening industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Breast Cancer Screening market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Breast Cancer Screening market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol264

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/