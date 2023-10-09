Desktop 3d Printer Market Size, 2023 Major Key Players, Business Development, Share, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2031

The “Desktop 3d Printer Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global desktop 3D printer market size was US$ 71.79 billion in 2021. The global desktop 3D printer market is forecast to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Desktop 3d Printer corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Desktop 3d Printer industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Desktop 3D printers find their wide applications in various industrial verticals, such as education & art, fashion & aesthetics, toys & consumer Devices, household goods, healthcare, etc. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global desktop 3D printer market during the study period.

The growing number of fundings by the government bodies will surge the growth of the global desktop 3D printer market. Due to government support, various desktop 3D printer manufacturers have witnessed a surge in revenue growth. For instance, the Chinese government introduced a new policy to install a 3D printer in around 400,000 elementary schools. Such initiatives are forecast to fuel the growth of the global desktop 3D printers market.

The declining cost of desktop 3D printers is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the desktop 3D printer market. In addition, the contribution of 3D printing technology in the innovation of new technologies will escalate the market growth during the study period.

The growing number of innovations, partnerships, and launches will accelerate the market growth. For instance, MakerBot inked a pact with D&H in 2015. This partnership aims to distribute 3D printers and scanners in education, healthcare, and government verticals.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the manufacturing of the desktop 3D printers. Due to the pandemic, manufacturing units had no choice but the halt the activities for a short time. In addition, the shortage of laborers and raw supplies further restricted the growth of the desktop 3D printer market. In addition, the pandemic also affected the demand for the technology from end-user industries, which ultimately restricted the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific desktop 3D printer market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging countries like China and India. China is forecast to dominate the regional market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of prominent manufacturing units in these markets. In addition, the growing healthcare expenditure and favorable policies by governments will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

3DCeram

Canon, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Arcam AB

3D Systems, Inc.

EnvisionTec, Inc.

ExOne

Made In Space

Optomec, Inc.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Shapeways, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Tiertime

Voxeljet AG

Dassault Systemes

EOS (Electro-Optical Systems) GmbH

GE Additive, HP Inc.

Materialise NV.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Desktop 3d Printer industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Desktop 3d Printer output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Desktop 3d Printer output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Desktop 3d Printer products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Desktop 3d Printer market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global desktop 3D printer market segmentation focuses on Components, Applications, and Regions.

By Components

• 3D Printing Materials

• Technologies

By Application

• Education & Art

• Fashion & Aesthetics

• Toys & Consumer Devices

• Household Goods

• Healthcare

• Others (Prototyping, R&D, Food, Mold, Commercial Products

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

