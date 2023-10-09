Database Encryption Market Size, Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2031

The “Database Encryption Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global database encryption market was US$ 781.35 million in 2021. The global database encryption market is forecast to grow to US$ 4991.72 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Database Encryption corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Database Encryption industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Data encryption is widely used to protect digital data from threats and cyber-attacks. The growing deployment of cloud-based platforms is surging the volume of data available on the internet. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global database encryption market.

The growing popularity of cloud-based encryption software will benefit the global database encryption market in the coming years. In addition, growing stringent regulations and the demand to comply with these regulations are forecast to bring ample growth opportunities in the coming years.

The impeccably growing use of smart devices and social media platforms will soar the demand for database encryption services. In addition, the rising adoption of virtual data storage among organizations will contribute to the growth of the global database encryption market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global database encryption market witnessed a significant jump in terms of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the government imposed stringent laws that forced the organizations to shut down facilities. Various companies started operating on the remote model, which surged the probability of data theft and cyberattacks. As a result, the global database encryption market witnessed high demand during the pandemic. In addition, the sudden increase in the range of online data further contributed to the growth of the global database encryption market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global database encryption market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms and favorable regulations related to privacy and security. Furthermore, Europe is forecast to witness significant growth due to same reasons. Data privacy laws like the ‘CLOUD Act’ of the US government, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the ‘Australia Privacy Act’ and the UK’s ”Data Protection Act” will escalate the market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of smartphones and increasing use of online services will benefit these regional markets in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

HP

CISCO

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos

Vormetric

McAfee (Intel Security)

Net App

Oracle Corporation

Gemalto

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Database Encryption industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Database Encryption output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Database Encryption output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Database Encryption products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Database Encryption market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global database encryption market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, Operational Model, End-User, Vertical, and Region.

Based on Type

Transparent Encryption

Column-level Encryption

File-system Encryption

Application- Level Encryption

Key Management

Based on Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Operational Models

Data-at-Rest

Data-in-Motion

Based on End-User

SMBs

Enterprises

Based on Vertical

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Public sectors

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

