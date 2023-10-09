Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Report and Forecast 2031

The “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global autonomous delivery robots market size was US$ 0.39 million in 2020. The global autonomous delivery robots market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Autonomous Delivery Robots corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Autonomous Delivery Robots industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the market

The wide applications of autonomous delivery robots in the healthcare, medical, hospitality, e-commerce, and retail industry are forecast to drive the autonomous delivery robots market forwards.

The growing adoption of autonomous delivery robots is forecast to boost the growth of the market. Prominent companies like Amazon, UPS, DHL, and logistics have experimented with robots and drones in order to deliver parcels with accuracy and efficiency. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising number of investments and partnerships are forecast to benefit the autonomous delivery robots market. For instance, US-based Amazon purchased Kiva Systems, a Massachusetts-based robotics startup.

The new product launches in the industry will surge the growth of the global autonomous delivery robots market. For instance, FedEx unveiled FedEx SameDay Bot in 2019. It is an autonomous delivery robot specifically manufactured to help retailers make same-day and last-mile deliveries.

Changing weather conditions and security issues may limit the growth of the global autonomous delivery robots market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for contactless delivery. As a result, the autonomous delivery robots market witnessed unexpected growth. Venezia’s Pizzeria began delivering its pies through the Starship robot during the pandemic in 2020. Thus, the COVID-19 epidemic emerged as an opportunity for the global autonomous delivery robots market.

In addition, the demand for dine-in decreased significantly. Due to the burden on the healthcare segment and the growing risk of viruses, both hospitality and healthcare bodies surged the adoption of delivery robots. It decreases the probability of human contact while maintaining the efficiency of the task. Thus, all of these factors have been beneficial for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest autonomous delivery robots market. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of a large number of startups and manufacturers working in the growth of autonomous delivery robotic technology. In addition, the rising penetration of autonomous delivery robots is forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

The growth of the hospitality and retail segment in the region will ultimately contribute to the growth of the autonomous delivery robots market. The demand for automation is increasing in these sectors. In addition, many retail and hospitality players are collaborating with the aim to have a first-hand experience of the prototypes. Thus, it will benefit the region autonomous delivery robots market.

Competitors in the Market

Starship Technologies

Aethon Inc.

Robby Technologies

Saviole Inc.

Nuro Inc.

Eliport, Marble Robot Inc.

TeleRetail, Kiwibot

Postmates Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Autonomous Delivery Robots industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Autonomous Delivery Robots output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Autonomous Delivery Robots output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Autonomous Delivery Robots products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Autonomous Delivery Robots market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global autonomous delivery robots market segmentation focuses on Component, End-Use, and Region.

By Component

Solution

Services

By End-Use Industry

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

E-commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

