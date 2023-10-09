Nauru president champions Taiwan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun praised his country’s close ties with Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Oct. 9).

It is an “immense honor” to be able to visit Taiwan on National Day, Kun said. He called the celebration “a testament to the strength of our bonds.”

The president thanked Taiwan for its assistance with infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, airline, and shipping. “Taiwan has remained a steadfast partner to the Republic of Nauru, instrumental in our economic progress and our sustainable ambitions,” he said.

Kun said relations between the two countries had been “cultivated over years of close partnership” and built on trust and support. This has resulted in mutual benefits for both peoples, he said.

He applauded Taiwan for “promoting peace and stability in the region” and said that Nauru regards Taiwan as a promoter of democracy, freedom, peace, sustainability, stability, and economic growth in the region.

Kun is leading a 17-member delegation to exchange views on bilateral cooperation and other issues with government officials, including Tsai and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). He will also attend the National Day celebration on Oct. 10.

This is Kun’s second visit to Taiwan since he was elected president in September 2022. He made his first trip in November to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Last month, Nauru was one of 11 diplomatic allies that supported Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. system during the 78th U.N. General Assembly.

The Taiwan foreign ministry said the two countries have collaborated “closely and effectively” in infrastructure development, public health and healthcare, climate change, clean energy, information and communication technology, agriculture and fisheries, education, and maritime patrols.