Emerald Knights shine despite rain at pop-up performance before National Day party

Feted Japanese marching band is expected to play at Double Ten celebrations in Taipei on Tuesday

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/10/09 15:59
Japan's Emerald Knights are expected to perform at the Double Ten celebrations in front of the Presidential Office on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

Japan's Emerald Knights are expected to perform at the Double Ten celebrations in front of the Presidential Office on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wind and rain could not put the dampers on a pop-up show from Japan’s Emerald Knights at the Grand Hotel in Taipei on Monday (Oct. 9) morning.

The 148-member marching band from Japan’s Tokyo Agricultural University Second High School is famous worldwide for its colorful and precise formations, per UDN. They are known as the Emerald Knights on account of their green uniforms.

They are in Taipei for the Double Ten celebrations in front of the Presidential Office on Tuesday (Oct. 10). The 148-member group is expected to perform alongside Taiwan’s Jianguo High School Drum and Bugle Corps, and the U.S.'s UCLA Bruins.

The previous day the Japanese high school musicians and dancers entertained crowds at Kaohsiung’s Port Pier 7, according to Archyde. The news website said the group played four songs and attracted “tens of thousands of people.”

The show at the Grand Hotel on Monday was presented as a “flash mob” — and it was over in a flash because of bad weather. The group managed to perform just one song before it sought shelter from the elements in the hotel.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct. 8) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she made the Emerald Knight members a late-night snack of popcorn chicken and lemon aiyu jelly.
(CNA photos)
