Ferry boat runs aground in Taiwan’s Penghu Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Baisha Star Ferry hit a shallow reef while avoiding a cargo ship, requiring assistance to be towed back to Jibei Fishing Port on Monday (Oct. 9).

After returning to port, divers were enlisted to check the hull of the boat, finding a huge hole along with other damage to ship equipment. Given the high cost of repairs, a decision was made to scrap the ferry boat, per UDN.

The Baisha Star Ferry, a ship affiliated with the Baisha Township Office, typically transports passengers and cargo between the Chikan and Jibei Islands. It recently ferried 83 passengers at noon on Monday (Oct. 8), with the empty ferry returning to Chikan.



Divers attempt to rescue ferry boat. (Penghu Fire Department photo)

The ferry was forced to deviate from its normal course in the channel to avoid a cargo ship, running aground on a shallow reef, causing the cabin to burst and flood with water. At the time, only the captain and three crew members were aboard the ship.

With the assistance of firefighters, the ferry was slowly towed back to Jibei Fishing Port. An underwater rescue operation was also executed, which included buoyancy bags placed at the stern of the ship as the ferry listed, with half being below water. A rescue operation is expected to continue on Tuesday (Oct. 10).

The ferry boat is more than 20 years old. It was scheduled to be scrapped in July next year, but now that a big hole has emerged in the hull, including damage to ship equipment, the Baisha Township Office may scrap the ferry in lieu of paying repair fees.



Ferry boat could be scrapped to save repair fees. (Penghu Fire Department photo)