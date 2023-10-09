Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy marks 40 years of Taiwan relations with tree planting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Taiwan celebrated 40 years of Taiwan-Saint Kitts and Nevis diplomatic relations with a tree-planting ceremony outside Taipei’s diplomatic quarter on Monday (Oct. 9).

Saint Kitts and Nevis Governor-General Dame Marcella Althea Liburd was accompanied by Ambassador Donya Francis, and Taiwan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Li-Kuo Chen (陳立國) to plant a Poinciana, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ national tree.

Liburd noted that diplomatic relations with Taiwan were established on Oct. 9, 1983, just three weeks after her country gained independence (Sept. 19, 1983). “Our friendship, built on the shared values of respect for human rights, freedom, and the rule of law, like a tree planted firmly in our fertile soil, has blossomed into a fruitful, remarkable mutually beneficial relationship,” she said.

The governor-general said the two countries have cooperated in many areas including, education, healthcare, agriculture, ICT, climate action and women and youth empowerment. “Saint Kitts and Nevis is a true friend to Taiwan, and Taiwan is a true friend to Saint Kitts and Nevis,” she said.

Upon planting the Poinciana, Liburd said it symbolizes the blossoming of Taiwan-Saint Kitts and Nevis friendship and represents bilateral ties “that is rooted in peace, love and stability at 40.” She expressed hope to see relations continue to flourish, “sending roots deep and branches high,” like the tree.

The Poinciana was named after Monsieur de Poincy, the first French governor of the country.

Liburd is in Taiwan to attend the National Day celebration on Oct. 10 as well as to bolster bilateral ties. She is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮),

She will also visit the International Cooperation and Development Fund, Taipei City’s Floriculture Experiment Center, the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, and other cultural and economic development institutions.

Her visit follows Wu's trip to the Caribbean nation last month, during which he met with senior government officials, including Prime Minister Terrance Drew, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, and Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas, to discuss bilateral cooperation. He and Douglas also signed the Agreement on Diplomatic Staff Training Cooperation.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)