Initially offered in Brazil, Infobip's new product is a set of predefined GenAI supporting use cases that helps brands leverage business results and strengthen the customer experience

Infobip launches Experiences a new product with ChatGPT technology to revolutionize customer experience

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 October 2023 - Global cloud communication platform Infobip launches Experiences, a set of predefined GenAI supporting use cases that helps brands to empower and elevate their businesses results. Starting in Brazil and deployed in the world across other regions in the upcoming months, Infobip Experiences is a new bet of Infobip in Brazil, due to this country's potential as an emerging economy. Experiences is currently starting with a GenAI assistant, using ChatGPT technology to enhance customer interactions, with the aim of enabling businesses to increase sales, save time, and ensure customer satisfaction.From a GenAI appointment booking service to an expansive list of use cases that will increase to support a variety of businesses verticals, Infobip Experiences will be first available on WhatsApp. Experiences allows virtual interactions to be personalised, to make them resemble human interactions. By leveraging ChatGPT technology, it's possible to make communication more comprehensive and humanised. Infobip Experiences can create limitless conversations using the correct tone of voice. All messages are pre-filled by GenAI, and it is possible to choose the ideal style for each platform.As companies are currently exploring new ways to insert generative AI into their customer engagement suite and offer even more conversational experiences to consumers, further enhancing their journeys, Infobip Experiences was designed to be used in several industries and it will support all of them, such as retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, tourism, among others.In practice, Infobip Experiences works as follows: A company which uses Experiences provides data to fuel the AI assistant with content related to its work. From there, you can use this data to define a message style that suits the brand, and the AI assistant can respond to consumer questions with human-like and well-informed conversations. If, however, it is unable to meet the customers' needs, the inquiry is directed to a human agent.According to Infobip, 68% of people prefer to make contact or even purchase products via messaging apps. However, 75% of the consumers feel frustrated when customer service is not personalized and brands which introduces a shopping assistant with AI technology can solve that issue very fast. WhatsApp, for instance, stands out in the scenario of conversational commerce via messaging apps with an 80% growth in business interactions in 2022 compared to 2021. In Brazil, the app is also on the list of favourites for interactions with companies. This is one of the reasons why Infobip is introducing its new product in this open and still expanding market.Learn more about Experiences, by clicking here: https://www.infobip.com/experiences

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



