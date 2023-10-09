UK Gluten-Free Products Market Analysis with Development share and Revenues by 2031

UK Gluten-Free Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2022-2028

Growth of the UK Gluten-Free Products Market is predominantly attributed to the increasing number of people with celiac disease. In addition, rising demand from millennials, marketing efforts, and improving distribution channels are driving the growth of the market. The impact of these factors is expected to be even greater due to increased investment by small and medium-sized food manufacturers in the coming years.

Report Ocean revealed that the UK Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The growth of the UK Gluten-Free Products Market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and the increasing shift of the population to a healthier diet. Moreover, the growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) drives the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness of food intolerances and increasing the use of microencapsulation technology to improve the shelf life of gluten-free products present great opportunities for this market.

Increasing Prevalence of Celiac diseases along with other food allergies to drive the Market Growth

According to a report by NHS UK, in 2021, at least 1 in 100 people have celiac disease in the UK However, some experts believe this may be an underestimate. This is because mild cases may go undiagnosed or be misdiagnosed with other digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Those huge numbers of the patient will boost the market growth of UK Gluten-Free Products. Apart from the increase in celiac disease cases, individuals suffering from other medical conditions such as wheat allergies, inflammatory conditions, and non-celiac gluten sensitivities all cumulatively help gluten-free products market growth in the forecast period.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest Market Share In 2021 By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel UK Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented into Online, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others. The supermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The main cause is the convenient access to a wide variety of gluten-free products under one roof, which allows customers to easily select products from a wide range of options. Gluten-free products are increasingly presented in seasonal displays, which leads to the promotion of new items and the expansion of the category. In addition, most companies generate high financial profits from large supermarkets. Therefore, most manufacturers are looking to sell gluten-free products in this segment. The Online segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years. With the increasing digitization and usage of smartphones, most people prefer online shopping over traditional purchasing methods. The online store offers multiple rewards and cashbacks for the purchase of gluten-free products, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this segment.

Impact of COVID-19 on the UK Gluten-Free Products Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on global economies and industries. The socio-economic situation caused by the pandemic has also changed consumer diets. Restrictions on public movement and government lockdowns are forcing people to stay at home. This factor has increased the trend of snacking among consumers. However, their growing health consciousness has increased the demand for gluten-free snacks. Foods labeled as “free from” saw increased sales as meals were replaced with snacks. In addition, gluten-free snack trends are gaining popularity, especially among millennials who seek convenient, safe, and nutritious products, actively contributing to the promotion of the gluten-free market.

Competitive Landscape

The UK Gluten-Free Products Market is a highly fragmented market due to many local and international suppliers. Key Players operating in UK Gluten-Free Products Market are Amys Kitchen Inc, Co-Operative Group Ltd, Fria Brod A B, Genius Food Ltd, McCormick Foods Ltd, Nairns Oatcakes Ltd, Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co and Other Prominent Players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

