VALUE OF COINS: The Premier Valuation and Appraisal Service for Coin Collectors Worldwide

A new online resource for coin collectors and enthusiasts has officially launched—ValueOfCoins.org. This comprehensive website provides coin values, mintage figures, rare coin price guides and other numismatic information to help users properly identify and value coins in their collection.

ValueOfCoins.org features detailed sections on every modern U.S. coin type, including valuations for cents, nickels, dimes, quarters, half dollars and dollars. The site also includes articles, photos and information on early American coin series like Morgan silver dollars, Walking Liberty half dollars, and Indian cents.

In addition to U.S. coins, the site also publishes current values for world coins from countries like Canada, China, and Australia. Rarities like the 1911 Canadian silver dollar and 1921 Australian penny are covered in detail.

According to VALUE OF COINS founder Jenny Carbin, “Our goal is to make coin collecting more engaging and rewarding for people by giving them accurate price data and interesting coin history facts. We want to see more coin collectors pursue their hobby and grow their collections.”

How to check the value of coins

Knowing the value of your coins is important for collectors and investors. Coins may be worth much more than their face value, especially if they are rare, old, or in pristine condition. Here are some tips on determining and checking the value of coins:

Look at the coin’s grade and condition

The grade and condition of a coin plays a major role in its value. Higher graded coins in mint condition are worth much more. Some things to look at:

Wear and tear

Examine the coin closely and look for signs of wear, scratches, gouges, cleaning, or other damage. A coin’s condition is graded on a numeric scale from 1 to 70. A lower grade means more wear and damage, negatively affecting value.

Luster

Newly minted coins exhibit a “mint luster” – the way light reflects off the surface. Luster decreases with dirt and wear. Full original luster increases value.

Marks and residues

Marks from contact with other coins, fingerprints, and residues can diminish value. Sometimes cleaning a coin to remove marks can also decrease value.

Identify the coin and its rarity

The coin’s date, mint, denomination, errors, and variety will impact value. Some things that make coins more valuable:

Older coins – Those minted earlier often have higher values, especially pre-1900 coins.

Low mintage – Coins produced in smaller quantities are more scarce.

Silver/gold content – Precious metal content boosts value.

Errors/varieties – Manufacturing errors and unique die varieties can vastly increase value.

Commemoratives – Special editions have higher values.

Check coin price guides and catalogs

Printed price catalogs and online price guides offer a wealth of information on coin values based on grade, mintage, metal content, and market factors:

The Red Book – Printed annually, considered the gold standard for U.S. coins.

PCGS Price Guide – Comprehensive online guide from the Professional Coin Grading Service.

NumisMedia Fair Market Value Price Guide – Online guide for U.S. coins.

The Standard Catalog of World Coins – Covers coins from 1601-present.

Look at recent sales

Examining price realized from recent auctions can give a good sense of current market value. Some useful auction sites:

Heritage Auctions

GreatCollections

David Lawrence Rare Coins

Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Prices vary with market fluctuations. Following auctions gives a pulse on the market.

Have the coin professionally appraised

For very valuable coins, a professional appraisal is recommended to authenticate, grade, and accurately value the coin. Reputable appraisers include:

American Numismatic Association (ANA) – Network of coin experts

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) – Top coin grading service

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) – Major coin grading service

Appraisals are the most reliable way to check a coin’s value, especially for high-end rarities worth thousands.

Sell the coin to a dealer

Coin dealers buy and sell coins daily, so they usually have an accurate sense of current market values. Getting offers from multiple dealers is wise. This can provide a good estimate of how much your coin can realistically sell for.

Selling a coin to a dealer is typically quicker and easier than selling independently, but you may get higher prices selling yourself. Know that dealers need to profit on resale so their offers will be below true value.

Check eBay sold listings

Searching eBay for your coin and filtering by “sold” listings can give a sampling of actual selling prices. Remember that condition will affect eBay prices, so match yours to the same grade. Be sure to view the actual sold prices, not just current listings.

While not comprehensive, eBay provides a snapshot of retail prices matched to your specific coin. Price trends can also be monitored.

Join online coin forums

Online coin collecting communities like CoinTalk, the PCGS Forum, and Reddit’s r/coins can be great resources for identifying coins and gathering opinions on your coin’s potential value. With multiple perspectives and crowdsourced wisdom, forums can provide guidance when pricing coins.

Just be wary of counterfeits and scams. Only deal locally and in-person when buying from forums, and get coins certified.

Check coin shops or attend a coin show

Your local coin shop or a coin show can offer multiple valuations on your coins from different dealers. This gives you a good range of potential value as well as possible offers if you choose to sell.

Shop around, get quotes from multiple vendors, then negotiate for the best deal based on your new knowledge. And if selling, be discreet about sources or amounts to avoid lowball offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best way to find out a coin’s value?

The best way is to have the coin professionally appraised by a reputable coin expert or grading service like PCGS or NGC. They have the expertise to accurately grade the coin, research its rarity, and determine fair market value based on recent sales. For expensive or rare coins, professional appraisals are highly recommended.

How much does condition affect a coin’s value?

Condition significantly impacts value. A mint condition coin can be worth hundreds or even thousands times more than a well-circulated coin of the same type. Key areas like luster, wear, markings, and cleaning can mean the difference between a high and low grade. Investors pay premium prices for pristine condition coins.

Can I trust coin values I see online?

Online price guides give a general sense of value ranges, but should not be used definitively. Value depends on condition, which online guides cannot account for. Recently sold prices from auctions and dealers will give you a better sense of real-time market values. For rare or high-value coins, get a professional appraisal.

Is it better to sell to a coin dealer or collector?

Sellers typically get higher prices selling directly to collectors as there is no dealer markup, but it takes more time and effort. Coin dealers buy and sell daily, so quick and easy sales are their specialty. Dealers do need to profit on resales, so their buy offers may be 20-30% lower than a coin’s potential value.

How do I know if a coin has collectible value or is just face value?

Clues that a coin may have special value beyond face value: very old dates (pre-1900), silver or gold composition, mint errors, low mintage, commemorative issues, exotic origin, or pristine condition. Non-collectible coins exhibit heavy wear and have no precious metal content. When uncertain, consult a price guide or dealer.

How can I safely sell my valuable coins?

For security and avoiding scams, only make in-person cash transactions when selling coins locally. Avoid shipping coins until after payment clears. Certification from reputable grading firms like PCGS or NGC helps verify authenticity/grade when selling online or at auctions. Taking these precautions helps ensure safe transactions.