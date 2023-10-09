Functional Dairy Products Market Analysis: Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Functional Dairy Products Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Functional Dairy Products Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Functional dairy products are a type of dairy product that comprises additional nutrition by integrating new ingredients or more existing ingredients. This dairy product is formed with more crucial elements for a balanced diet and it acts as an energy booster for consumers. The surging demand for nutrient-dense food, rising focus on gut health, and increasing purchasing capacity of the population are primarily attributed to the market demand across the globe.

The flourishing demand for functional food and beverage is acting as a catalyzing factor for the demand for functional dairy products, which is anticipated to surge the global market expansion. According to Statista, the global functional food and beverage market in 2021 was valued at USD 281.14 billion. Also, it is anticipated to grow and reach USD 529.66 billion by the year 2028. Therefore, increasing health consciousness is enduring to prioritize their health and nutrition that may support the market development into the worldwide market. The rising inclination toward a healthy diet, as well as a robust product portfolio by key market players, are leveraging the growth of the market in the foreseen years. However, a lack of awareness about the presence of functional dairy products and the availability of substitute products are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Functional Dairy Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising awareness regarding healthy well-being and increasing disposable income. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising availability of resources, increasing aging population, as well as the growing popularity of functional food, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Archway Food Group

General Mills Inc.

Anand Milk Union Limited

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Kraft Foods Inc.

Arla Foods UK Plc.

Nestle SA

Parmalat S.P.A

Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd

Dean Foods Company

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Milk

Others

By End-User:

Retail / Household

HoReCa

F&B Industry

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

