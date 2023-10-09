Freezer Bags Market Trends: A Comprehensive Study Reveals Exciting Future Prospects

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Freezer Bags Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Freezer Bags Market is valued at approximately USD 4462.62 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Freezer bags are specially designed sealed plastic bags to preserve, protect and prolong the freshness of the product in a freezer. This product protects food from oxidation and freezer burn, which is a versatile and cheap container for packaging. The growing popularity of ready-to-eat food, rising consumer preference for efficient storage, and food packaging solutions, coupled with the changing lifestyle are the primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe.

The surging demand for processed foods is acting as a catalyzing factor, which is driving the market demand. The National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency estimates that FDI inflows in India’s food processing sector are increasing by USD 393.41 million and reach around USD 10.88 billion in 2021. Also, it is anticipated that the Indian food processing industry likely to worth around USD 470 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising consumption of processed foods to store them with less risk of contamination is reinforcing the demand of the freezer bags in the global market. Moreover, the rising application in the healthcare sector, as well as increasing R&D spending to develop better quality freezer bags are augmenting the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the implementation of stringent regulations and policy measures and limitations on the application of plastics are stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Freezer Bags Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a large consumer base, the development of emerging economies, and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of renewable sources, the increasing number of government initiatives, as well as rising trend of manufacturing bioplastics for the production of freezer bags, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thantawan Industry Plc.

CeDo Ltd.

Plastic Slovakia s.r.o.

GELU- PLAST packaging films GmbH & Co.KG

EURO – pac Unterrainer GmbH

DUO-Pack Co. Ltd.

Comcoplast Comco Commercial Cooperation GmbH

Cofresco Frischhalteprodukte GmbH & Co. KG

Forum-Plast GmbH

Kerler GmbH

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Flat Freezer Bag

Satchel Freezer Bag

Block Bottom Freezer Bag

By Material:

HDPE

MDPE

LDPE

By Application:

Freezer Bags for Food

Freezer Bags for Non-food Articles

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

