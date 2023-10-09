Insects Protein Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2031

Global Insects Protein Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during 2023-2028

Global Insects Protein Market is growing at a high rate because of the urbanization, rising disposable incomes, increasing shift in preference from animal protein to Insects Protein due to global concerns over scarcity of sources like land and water to breed animals in the future

Report Ocean, revealed that the Global Insects Protein Market was worth USD 201.4 million in the year 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1%, earning revenue of around USD 858.06 million by the end of 2028. The lucrative growth of the Global Insects Protein market is attributed to urbanization, the rising purchasing power of the consumer, expanding food and beverage industry, adoption of increasing consumption of Insects Protein snacks, and fast food, and protein supplements across the globe. Furthermore, Global Insects Protein is one of the most emerging markets that is growing continuously owing to its advantages such as high protein content, minerals like iron, zinc, sodium, potassium, and vitamins, less emission of gas and ammonia, and are a sustainable source for food that is good for humans and animal feed.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR372

However, to some consumers, Insects Protein is considered harmful, and allergic to consumption by humans as this is a new concept for many consumers and due to general neophobic tendencies, which is the main restraining factor of the Global Insects Protein market. Some consumers fear trying new alternatives of proteins because of a lack of awareness and their health concerns. According to Food and Research developments, Insect consumption is very healthy, nutritious, and safe for consumption by humans, as well as for animals. Many countries are already utilizing Insect Protein in the Food and Beverage industry as an alternative to animal protein and insect species are consumed in at least 113 countries. In western countries, Insects-based Protein bars, snacks, fast food, and dairy products, in general, are gaining huge popularity among consumers. Cricket Bars, Mealworms, and grasshopper meal have already carved a niche for themselves in the market due to their high protein and amino acid content. With increasing launches of different other Insect Protein Food, the Global Insects Protein market is anticipated to propel during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Based on Distributional Channel, the Global Insects Protein Market is segmented into Online Retail, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and others. The Online Retail segment accounts for the largest market share as the demand for Insects Protein increased enormously by the young generation’s snack consumption, rising mobile usage, and a variety of Insects Protein food products available on Online websites, thereby, accelerating the growth of the Global Insects Protein market. Based on End-User, the Insects Protein market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Protein Supplements. The Food and Beverages segment dominates the market owing to the increasing need for protein in food and beverages, also rising consumption of animal protein like meat, eggs, and milk compels manufacturers to use insect protein as an alternative to meet the protein demand followed by new products launches such as mealworm cookies, cricket pasta, bars, mixed insect snacks, honey caterpillar croquettes, candies, and other insect-based protein products.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR372

Geographically, the Global Insects Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Europe segment accounts to hold the largest share in the market owing to the higher population rate, increasing demand for Insects Protein food products in major markets of the UK, and Germany, and various growing research and development activities in this region are driving the market growth. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the growth of the Global Insects Protein Market. Initially, the sales declined due to many productions being halted during the complete lockdown and people’s concern about the transmission of viruses through animals or insects is the main reason for the rejection of insects-based protein food which declines the growth of the Insects Protein Market globally.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

ByType

Crickets

Bees

Ants

Black Soldier Files

Mealworms

Wasps

Grasshoppers

By Distribution Channel

1 Online Retail

2 Convenience Stores

3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4 Others

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Protein Supplements

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

The leading market players in the Global Insects Protein market are Chapul Cricket Protein (US), Protifarm (Netherlands), Aspire Food Group (US), Swarm Nutrition GmbH (Germany), EntomoFarms (Canada), Jiminis (UK), Protix (Netherlands), Hexafly (Ireland),Ynsect (France), Innovafeed (France), EnviroFlight LLC (US), AgriProtein Holdings Ltd. (South Africa) and other prominent players.The Global Insects Protein market is highly consolidated with the presence of multinational Food and beverages companies. These companies constantly launch a wide range of products with innovations to attract consumers and so significantly invest in research and development activities to further innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR372

Dont miss the business opportunity in the Global Insects Protein market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR372