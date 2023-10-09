Indoor Farming Market, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2031

Global Indoor Farming Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.20% in the Forecast Period

Global indoor farming market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising demand for fresh food items and increasing health consciousness among consumers along with the rising global population and constraints on land and resources due to agriculture

Report Ocean, revealed that the global indoor farming market was worth USD 15.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.20%, earning revenue of around USD 30.8 billion by the end of 2022. The global indoor farming market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the rising demand for fresh food items and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, the rising global population and constraints on land and resources due to agriculture may further emerge as a major driving factor for the growth of the market. However, the high initial investment involved in the global indoor farming market may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR374

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Indoor Farming Practices is Driving the Market Growth

The integration of advanced technologies is one of the major components of indoor farming to function. Indoor farming deploys multiple technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, etc., to create a specific environment that the plant or crop needs to grow. These technologies are also used to monitor, test, review and improve predictive analysis through the collection of data by IoT sensors and provide necessary changes to boost production and quality of the output.

Global Indoor Farming Market – By Component

Based on components, the global indoor farming market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The hardware segment holds the largest market share. This segment is further classified into irrigation systems, climate control systems, sensors, lighting systems, communication systems, system controls, and others. These components play a crucial factor in providing the accurate environment for the plants to grow according to their needs, which is driving its overall market growth.

Global Indoor Farming Market – By Crop Type

Based on crop type, the global indoor farming market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens, flowers & ornamentals, and others. The fruits & vegetable segment accounts for the largest market share. The companies are significantly focusing on producing fruits and vegetables, among which tomato leafy greens, chili peppers, etc., are emerging as the most popular choice to generate maximum profit. The flowers and ornamentals segment also covers a substantial market share.

Global Indoor Farming Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global indoor farming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the global indoor farming market owing to the high penetration and investment towards high-end technologies such as Controlled Environment Agriculture, sensors, use of LEDs for lightening, etc. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives such as subsidies to the indoor farming components and infrastructures also play a crucial role in propelling the growth of the market in the European regions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR374

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Farming Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak brought tremendous growth opportunities for the global indoor farming market. Although the market was negatively impacted by the pandemic during the initial period since the infrastructure development for indoor farming was halted and the supply of hardware components was hindered. However, the increasing health consciousness among consumers along with declining dependence of imported food items by the countries post the import-export restrictions globally is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the global indoor farming market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global indoor farming market are AeroFarms, Sky Greens, BrightFarms Inc., Green Sense Farms LLC, BrightFarms Inc., Village Farms International Inc., Bowery Inc., Garden Fresh Farms, FreshBox Farms, Metropolis Farms Inc., Everlight Electronics, Argus Control Systems, Grobo, Signify Holding, VitaLink, Hydrodynamics International, Emerald Harvest, Advanced Nutrients, General Hydroponics, Hydroponics System International, Heliospectra AB, Vertical Farm Systems, Richel Group, and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Production Technique

Aeroponics

Hybrid

Hydroponics

Soil-based

Aquaponics

By Facility Type

Indoor Vertical Farms

Greenhouse

Indoor Deep Water Culture

Container Farms

Others

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

By Production Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Herbs & Microgreens

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle-East & Africa

The global indoor farming market is fragmented with the presence of several regional companies and startups. The market is still emerging due to which it is welcoming towards new entrants. The companies are significantly focusing on market expansion by investing in the establishment of greenhouses and other infrastructure. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR374

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global indoor farming market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

Key Questions Addressed in this Report:

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics? Who are the prominent market players, and what market share do they hold? What does the competitive landscape look like within the market? What are the primary drivers and constraints influencing the market? Where are the growth prospects within the market? What are the regional and local market conditions, as well as consumer behavior? What are the market size and growth projections for various regions and countries? How do government regulations and policies impact the market?

Reasons to Make a Purchase:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, customer behaviors, and competitor analyses. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing approaches. Competitive Edge: By identifying market gaps and opportunities, market research reports provide a competitive edge, allowing businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: These reports are crafted by industry experts who possess an in-depth understanding of the market and its intricacies. They offer an impartial and objective perspective on the industry, which is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting comprehensive market research can be both time-consuming and costly. Purchasing a market research report saves businesses time and money by granting access to thorough and detailed market analyses. Risk Mitigation: Market research reports aid businesses in managing risks associated with market entry, product development, and expansion. By furnishing an intricate analysis of the market and its trends, these reports enable businesses to make informed decisions that minimize risks while maximizing returns.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR374