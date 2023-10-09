Fibre Film Market Insights: Unlocking the Potential for Substantial Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Fibre Film Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Fibre Film Market is valued at approximately USD 522.86 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Fibre Film is a high-efficiency stretch film with comprises reinforcement elements to boost Tear Resistance. This film offers properties such as puncture resistance, high elongation, and pallet stability. Fibre film is highly adopted by industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical & fertilizers, home & personal care, and other end-use industries. The market is gaining huge prominence owing to the rising inclination toward developing lightweight automobiles and the expansion of the solar sector.

The rising application of fibre films in the pharmaceutical sector is stimulating the market demand at a significant rate. According to Statista, the global pharmaceutical industry was valued at USD 1204.8 billion in 2018, and this figure rose to USD 1423.5 billion in 2021. Additionally, it is projected that the pharmaceutical sector continues to expand, which is hastening market expansion around the world. Moreover, the rising initiatives by the key market players, as well as rising applications in the food & beverage sector are creating lucrative opportunities in the foreseen period. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising environmental concerns stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fibre Film Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising application in secondary packaging and the strong presence of consumer goods manufacturing organizations. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the food and beverage sector, rising disposable income as well as the development of emerging countries such as India, China, and Vietnam, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Megaplast

Reddipak

Wisepower

Nanocyl

Cnano

Canatu

NanoIntegris

Sequana

TOYOB

Biax-Fibrefilm

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Wrapping Technology:

Automatic Wrapping Fibre Films

Handheld Fibre Films

By Thickness:

Fibre Films below 10 Microns

Fibre Films between 10-50 Microns

Fibre Films 50 Microns & Above

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Fertilizers

Home & Personal Care

Other End-Use Industries

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

