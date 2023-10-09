Feed Plant-based Protein Market Research: Unveiling a Promising Landscape of Growth Opportunities

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2030 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Feed plant-based protein is a food given to animals that contain a high concentration of essential amino acids and is a vital protein source for animal feed. This feed is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre that aids in boosting animal health & immunity. The growing demand for plant-based pet food and rising innovation in animal husbandry techniques to introduce better meat quality are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

The rising pet ownership is acting as a catalyzing factor in the growing trend of veganism among pet owners. As per the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, in 2019, there were 34% of British dog food purchasers believed that a plant-based diet is comparatively healthier than a meat-based diet for their dog. Additionally, the rising concern for farm animal welfare and rights is negatively influencing the demand for meat-based pet food diets. Furthermore, the increasing technological developments to develop plant-based protein for feed, as well as the rising adoption of aquatic plants and cannabis as emerging plant-based protein sources are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecasting years. However, a stringent regulatory framework restrains international trade and rising concern over the quality of feed due to GM adulteration are restricting market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Feed Plant-based Protein Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the marketin terms of revenue, owing to the growth in animal husbandry and rising preference for organic ingredients. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady rate significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in adoption of pets, as well as the increasing trend of veganism among pet owners, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

DuPont

Kerry Group Plc

Ingredion

Emsland Group

Agrana Group

Avebe

Kroner

Batory Foods

Roquette Freres

AGT Foods

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Roquette Freres announced that the company plans to expand its presence in Lithuania by setting up a new R&D division with the objective of expanding the regional experts and fulfilling the needs of regional customers and Northern Europe.

In April 2019, Ingredion declared the introduction of a VITESSENCE PULSE pea protein concentrate series. This initiative supports pet food manufacturers to create clean labels, and grain-free claims nutritionally balanced products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Sunflower

Other sources

By Livestock:

Pets

Poultry

Aquatic animals

Others

By Type:

Concentrates

Isolates

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

