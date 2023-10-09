Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size: A Comprehensive Study Reveals a Bright Future Ahead

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 223.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dry eye is an ocular condition that affects tear film and ocular surface, which leads to irritation, insufficient lubrication, and inflammation of the eye. The primary factors attributing to the market growth are the rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome, the increasing number of contact lens wearers, and the rising inclination toward faster and non-invasive treatment approaches.

According to Statista, in 2018, the value of the worldwide dry eye syndrome market was estimated to account for USD 3.5 billion, which is anticipated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2024. Therefore, the rising incidences of dry eye syndrome are propelling the market demand across the globe. In addition, the rising usage of visual display terminals, as well as surging demand for dry eye treatment technology in ophthalmic centers, are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the presence of several contraindications pertaining to intense pulsed light and the availability of alternative treatment options are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidences of Dry Eye Diseases (DED) and the presence of advanced healthcare services. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of dry eye disease, the increasing geriatric population, as well as growing demand for technologically advanced devices, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

MiBo Medical Group

Sight Sciences

Lumenis

ESW Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon, Inc.

NuSight Medical

BlephEx LLC

Beye

Eyedetec Medical

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Broadband light (BBL)

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX)

Combination (MGX+IPL)

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

