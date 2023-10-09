Sour Cream Powder Market Analysis Report: Evaluating the Potential for Massive Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Sour Cream Powder Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2030 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Global Sour Cream Powder Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Sour Cream Powder can be defined as dehydrated form of regular sour cream. Sour cream powder is reach in fats and lactic acid. Sour cream powder can be converted into regular sour cream by mixing with water. It is used in different food applications due to longer shelf life as compared to conventional sour cream. The growing consumption of packaged snacks. And increasing end use application due to longer shelf life as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide snack food category is valued at USD 498.3 billion, and this category is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.16 % between 2022 & 2027 to reach to USD 610.94 billion by end of 2027.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards different strategic initiatives including new acquisitions to expand their geographical footprints in new untapped markets. For instance, in March 2021, Ontario, Canada based Lactalis Canada completed acquisition of Saint-Hubert, Longueuil, Canada based Agropur cooperative’s Canadian Yogurt business. Under this acquisition the company acquired nano yogurt brand, Olympic yogurt, sour cream, and kefir brand from Agropur cooperative. This acquisition intended for market expansion. Also, growing hotel & restaurant sector and surging penetration of online food service platforms are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, increasing number of lactose intolerant individuals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sour Cream Powder Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of sour cream powder in food preparation and presence of leading manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing emergence of online food services platforms and quick service restaurants, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Sour Cream Powder Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dairy Farmers of America

Commercial Creamery Company

The Food Source International Inc.

Bluegrass Dairy

Daisy Brand

HP Hood LLC

Kraft Heinz

Saputo

Hoosier Hill Farm

Tsukuba Dairy Products Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Regular Sour Cream

Low-fat Sour Cream

Fat-free Sour Cream

By Application

Bakery Products

Salad Dressing

Dips

Snacks

Sauces

Ice cream

Other

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

