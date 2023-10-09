Native Starch Market Study: Anticipating a Promising Outlook for Future Market Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Native Starch Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2030 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Global Native Starch Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Native Starch are plant-based ingredients and said to be pure form of starch. These are generally extracted from different plant-based sources including corn, wheat, potato, rice, cassava and tapioca among others. Native starches are used in food and beverages products due to their thickening properties. Native potato starches are also utilized in pet food & animal nutrition products. The growing food & beverages industry and increasing number of diabetic individuals as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation’s IDF Diabetes Atlas Tenth edition 2021 – in 2021, around 537 million adults (aged between 20-79 years) were leaving with diabetes. The number of diabetic individuals is projected to grow to 643 million by 2030 and further 783 million by 2045.

Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative native starch products to capitalize the growing adoption of Native Starch across different industries. For instance, in November 2020, Mannheim, Germany based Beneo GMBH, a manufacturer of functional ingredients launched a new precooked functional native starch named Remypure s52 p. This new product offers soft & creamy texture and stability to food products such as processed sauces, dairy based desserts, and bakery fillings. Moreover, in in March 2021, Illinois, US based Ingredion Inc. launched a new organic instant functional native starch NOVATION 9460. This new NOVATION 9460 is stable in both acidic and shear environments. This can be used in different food preparations including bakery fillings, cakes, ready meals, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces etc. Also, growing inclination towards plant-based food & beverages and increasing demand for animal feed products However, increasing adoption of enzymatically modified food starches coupled with high extraction cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Native Starch Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing inclination towards vegan diet and increasing demand for plant-based products in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of animal feed additives, and rising food & beverages sector, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Native Starch Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ingredion Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Freres S.A.

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

BENEO GmbH

Kent Corporation

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Corn

Wheat

Potatoes

Tapioca

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End-Use:

Food and Beverages

Paper Industry

Feed Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

