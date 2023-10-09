Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Potential: A Comprehensive Analysis of Lucrative Opportunities

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2030 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Global Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases are terminal devices in cold chain, utilized for display and storage of temperature sensitive and perishable food & beverages products. These cases are used across different retail outlets including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and quick service restaurants among others. The growing Food and beverages industry and increasing penetration of Supermarkets and hypermarkets as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, in 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was valued at USD 281.14 billion.

The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 between 2021 and 2028 to be worth over USD 500 billion by end of 2028. Furthermore, leading market players are coming with new products to leverage the increasing demand for Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases. For instance, in January 2022, King’s Lynn, England based Williams launched a new range of Gem Multideck. These new multideck are TUV certified, MEPS-compliant, available in different sizes, and use a combination of airflow features, heat exchangers and green refrigerant. Also, growing emergence of quick service restaurants as well as rising urbanization & government spending on infrastructure development are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost & periodic maintenance requirements impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of retail food outlets and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing emergence of quick food services restaurants and increasing consumption of packaged food & beverages products, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Blue Star Limited

Carrier Corporation

Frigoglass SAIC

Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration

Dover Corporation

Haier Group

Arneg S.p.A

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fagor Professional

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Plug-In

Semi Plug-In

Remote

By Width

Up to 4ft

4 to 6ft

6 to 10ft

Above 10ft

By Case Type

Forced Air Type

Gravity Coil Type

By End-Use

Food Service Sector

Retail Food and Beverage Sector

Fuel Station Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Discount Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

