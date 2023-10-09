IVD Antibodies Market Analysis Study: Examining the Factors Driving Enormous Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global IVD Antibodies Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global IVD Antibodies Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The IVD Antibodies or In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Antibodies refers to diagnostic tools utilized for clinical diagnostics and research applications. These are used in combination with diagnostic assays to detect and diagnose numerous chronic and infectious diseases including cancer, tuberculosis, HIV etc. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing number of proteomics and genomics research activities as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World health Organization Estimates – as of 2021, globally around 41 million people succumbs to Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), representing around 71% of all global deaths.

Cardiovascular diseases account for highest number of NCD death, or 17.9 million deaths annually, followed by cancers (9.3 million deaths), respiratory diseases (4.1 million deaths), and diabetes (1.5 million deaths). Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with new products to leverage the growing adoption of antibody based invitro diagnostics products. For instance, in May 2020, Biocare unveiled seven novel IVD IHC antibody markers for clinical diagnostics and research applications. Biocare redeveloped its S100 protein antibody and launched one mouse monoclonal and five novel rabbit monoclonal antibodies in the immuno-oncology space: CTLA-4 [CAL49], GITR [CAL8], LAG3 [CAL26], PD-1 [CAL20], CD22 (M) [BLCAM/1796], and E-cadherin [CDH1/2208R]. Also, growing R&D spending in healthcare sector as well as rising emergence of antibodies-based diagnostic products are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with IVD antibodies coupled with low penetration rate in emerging markets impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global IVD Antibodies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases as well as presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of infectious diseases and surging healthcare infrastructure in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global IVD Antibodies Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Abcam plc.

SDIX, LLC.

GenScript

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

HyTest Ltd.

Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD.

Abbott

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Kidney Injury Markers

Infection and Inflammation Antibodies

By Application:

Immunology

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

