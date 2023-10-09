Industrial Graters Market Trends, Forecasting and A Comprehensive Analysis for the Next Decade

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Industrial Graters Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Industrial Graters Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Industrial Graters also known as shredders can be defined as industrial equipment utilized for grating various food products such as dairy, fruits & vegetables into fine pieces. These graters are available in automatic & semiautomatic variants. Industrial Graters are widely utilized in food processing industry for enhancing food production capacity and overall operating efficiency. The rising demand for ready to eat food products and growing automation in food processing industry as well as increasing penetration of retail food outlets are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in read to eat meals category is valued at USD 510 billion, and this amount is projected to grow at CAGR of 6.20% between 2022 and 2027 to reach to USD 688.96 billion by end of 2027. Furthermore, as per Statista – in 2020 the global market for industrial automation was valued at USD 175 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 265 billion by 2025. Also, growing number of funding activities from government authorities towards food processing industry as well as increasing emergence of online food services platforms are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and preventive maintenance requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Graters Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of automated grater and increasing consumption of packaged food products in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the food processing units and increasing penetration of retail food chains in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Industrial Graters Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Travaglini S.p.A.

Arsopi

Sirman Spa

Deville Technologies

Hajek Maschinenbau

Kronitek

Marchant Schmidt

Jas Enterprises

Kumaar Industries

Jaymech Food Machines Ltd

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Course Grater

Fine Grater

Medium Course Grater

Square Grater

Tapered Grater

Others

By Food & Beverage Processing Application:

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

