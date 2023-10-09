HIV Antivirals Market Dynamics, Future Projections and An In-depth Analysis until 2030

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global HIV Antivirals Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2030 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1312

Global HIV Antivirals Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The HIV Antivirals refers to antiretroviral medicines utilized to hinder the ability of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to multiply in the body. HIV Antivirals are organized into six different classes based on the stage of the HIV life cycle. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved more than two dozen antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV infection. The growing prevalence of HIV infection and increasing awareness towards HIV treatment options as well as recent product launches and approvals from regulatory authorities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2020, 37.7 million individuals were living with HIV. Around 6,80,000 people succumbs to HIV and another 1.5 million individuals acquired HIV. Moreover, as per United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) – in 2020, Globally around 1.72 million children aged 0-14 living with HIV.

However, only 54 per cent children received life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Furthermore, other recent factors including new product announcements & recent regulatory approvals are likely to influence the growth of Global HIV Antivirals Market. For instance, in July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved North Carolina, US based ViiV Healthcare’s new antiretroviral medication named Rukobia (fostemsavir), intended for adults living with HIV. In addition, in June 2022, Mumbai, India based Cipla Ltd. in collaboration with Geneva, Switzerland based not-for-profit R&D Organization, Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) launched a new fixed-dose combination of four antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for children living with HIV in South Africa. This new treatment combination is composed of abacavir, lamivudine, lopinavir, and ritonavir and intended for infants and young children. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and favorable government initiatives across the globe are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, limited access to HIV treatment and rigorous regulatory guidelines for approval of HIV drugs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global HIV Antivirals Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government funded programs and presence of recent medications approvals in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing healthcare sector and increasing incidences of HIV infections in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global HIV Antivirals Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1312

Major market players included in this report are:

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Genetech, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie

Cipla

Pfizer Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs)

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Entry Inhibitors – CCR5 co-receptor antagonist

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1312

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1312

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/