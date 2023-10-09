Navigating the Global Cannabis Testing Market: Paving the Path for Safe Cannabis Use 2031

Introduction

The global cannabis testing market exhibited a valuation of USD 1,010.4 million in 2021 and is poised to reach USD 2,500.2 million by 2030, indicating a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This robust growth is primarily attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical purposes across various countries. Furthermore, the proliferation of cannabis testing laboratories and rising awareness regarding the medical applications of cannabis are driving the expansion of the global cannabis testing industry.

Key Market Players

Leading participants in the global cannabis testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DigiPath Inc

Steep Hill Inc.

SC Laboratories Inc

PharmLabs LLC

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc

Waters Corporation

Hamilton Company

CanMedLabs

Agilent Technologies Inc

Market Segmentation

The global cannabis testing market is segmented based on several key factors:

By Product & Software

Analytical Instruments

Spectroscopy Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

By Testing Procedures

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Residual Solvent Analysis

Microbial Analysis

Pesticide Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Other Services

By End-User

Testing Laboratories

Research Institutes

Drug Manufacturers & Dispensaries

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Driving Factors

Several key factors are driving the growth of the cannabis testing market:

Legalization of Cannabis: The increasing legalization of cannabis for medical use in various countries is a primary driver for the cannabis testing market.

Proliferation of Testing Laboratories: The growth of cannabis testing laboratories is further fueling the demand for cannabis testing services.

Growing Awareness: Rising awareness regarding the medical benefits of cannabis is encouraging its use for therapeutic purposes, driving the need for testing.

Regional Insights

The demand for cannabis testing services varies across regions:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America is a significant market for cannabis testing, driven by the widespread legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational use.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe is witnessing increasing adoption of cannabis testing due to evolving regulations and growing interest in medical cannabis.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a potential market for cannabis testing, driven by the expanding medical cannabis sector.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America is experiencing growth in cannabis testing, primarily due to changing regulations and an emerging medical cannabis market.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: While cannabis regulations are stricter in this region, evolving attitudes may lead to potential growth in the future.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

The global cannabis testing market presents growth opportunities for various stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Enterprises of all sizes

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In conclusion, the global cannabis testing market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing legalization of cannabis for medical use, the proliferation of testing laboratories, and growing awareness of its medical applications. As the cannabis industry continues to expand, cannabis testing will play a pivotal role in ensuring its safety and efficacy, offering significant opportunities for market players and stakeholders in the years to come.

Request full Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL88

