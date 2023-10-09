Global Synthetic Rubber Market: Driving Towards a $32.1 Billion Future 2031

Introduction

The global synthetic rubber market demonstrated a valuation of USD 21.8 million in 2021 and is poised to reach a substantial USD 32.1 million by 2030. This growth journey is characterized by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Key drivers fueling this expansion include the increasing demand for synthetic rubber as a cost-effective alternative to natural rubber.

Key Market Players

Prominent participants in the global synthetic rubber market include:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Kumho Petrochemical

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec

DuPont

The Dow Chemical

Trinseo

Zeon Corporation

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SIBUR

LG Chemical

LANXESS

JSR Corporation

SABIC

Denka Company Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global synthetic rubber market is segmented based on critical criteria:

By Type

Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene block copolymer (SBC)

Ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM)

Butyl rubber (IIR)

Acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR)

By Application

Tire

Non-tire Automotive

Footwear

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Textile

Others

Driving Factors

Several key factors are driving the growth of the synthetic rubber market:

Cost-Effective Alternative: Synthetic rubber is increasingly preferred as a cost-effective alternative to natural rubber, stimulating its demand across various industries.

Regional Insights

The demand for synthetic rubber varies across regions:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America represents a significant market for synthetic rubber, driven by the automotive industry and tire manufacturing.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe’s synthetic rubber market is characterized by its applications in various sectors, including automotive and consumer goods.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific is a major consumer of synthetic rubber, with a growing automotive industry and expanding manufacturing activities.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America’s synthetic rubber market is influenced by the automotive and industrial sectors.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: Synthetic rubber is used in diverse applications across the Middle East and Africa.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In conclusion, the global synthetic rubber market is on a growth trajectory, driven by its cost-effective nature and versatility across industries. As industries continue to rely on synthetic rubber for various applications, the market is poised to reach USD 32.1 million by 2030, presenting substantial opportunities for market players and stakeholders in the years ahead

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

