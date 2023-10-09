Cultivating Growth: Global Plant Extracts Market Set to Flourish 2031

Introduction

The global plant extracts market has thrived to reach a valuation of USD 31.9 billion in 2021, and its growth story continues with a projection to reach USD 62.1 billion by 2030. This market is expected to flourish at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecasted period from 2022 to 2030. The primary driving force behind this expansion is the increasing awareness among people about synthetic ingredients and their impact on health.

Key Market Players

Leading contributors to the global plant extracts market include:

Herbochem

Mountain Rose Herbs

Naturex SA

Ransom Naturals Ltd

Martin Bauer Group

Indesso Aroma

Synergy Flavors Inc

Organic Herb Inc

Haldin Pacific Semesta

Kalsec, Inc

Market Segmentation

The global plant extracts market is structured based on essential criteria:

By Type

Phytomedicines

Phytochemicals

Essential oils

Spices

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Source

Flowers & Bulbs

Barks & Stems

Rhizomes & Roots

Leaves

Fruits

Others

By Method

Maceration

Infusion

Percolation

Decoction

Soxhlet Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Ultrasound Assisted Extraction

Microwave Assisted Extraction

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Driving Factors

Several factors are propelling the growth of the plant extracts market:

Rising Awareness: Increasing awareness among consumers about synthetic ingredients and their health implications is driving the demand for natural and plant-based alternatives.

Regional Insights

The demand for plant extracts is observed across regions globally:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America is a significant market for plant extracts, with a growing preference for natural products in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe’s plant extracts market is characterized by applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food and beverage industry.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific holds substantial growth potential, with increasing adoption in traditional medicine and herbal products.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America’s plant extracts market is influenced by its rich biodiversity and the use of plant extracts in traditional remedies.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: Plant extracts are utilized in traditional medicine across the Middle East and Africa.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In conclusion, the global plant extracts market is thriving due to increasing awareness of the benefits of natural ingredients. As consumers seek healthier alternatives, the market is set to reach a substantial valuation of USD 62.1 billion by 2030, offering abundant growth prospects for market players and stakeholders in the coming years.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

