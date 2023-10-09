Alexa
Taiwan presidential candidate would replace president with a prime minister

Ko Wen-je would also elevate cabinet's role in the constitution

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/09 13:40
Ko Wen-je speaks in front of a banner reading "return the country to you" on Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The presidential candidate for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has called for an end to the “autocratic” presidential system and said he will establish the role of prime minister if elected in January.

Ko held a press conference on Monday (Oct. 9) and proposed several amendments to Taiwan’s system of government, including creating a prime minister, and requiring the president to report to the legislature, per Yahoo News. He also said he would enshrine the cabinet’s role in government in the constitution.

“Through my efforts, I will produce the first prime minister of the Republic of China,” Ko said. As the president is elected by the people, they must at least report to the Legislative Yuan and respond to questions from its elected members, Ko said.

Ko did not say if the proposed prime ministerial role would also serve as head of state, but said the reform would improve government accountability. He said he would be submitting the idea to the Kuomintang today and awaited their response.

Taiwan currently has a semi-presidential system where an elected president serves as head of state and appoints a cabinet and a premier. The premier serves as the head of government and leads the cabinet.

Ko also said he would lower the voting age to 18 from the current 20, and create an open selection process for high-level government appointments and state-owned enterprises.
