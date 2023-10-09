Hytera Facilitates a Successful Aramco Team Series 2023 at Hong Kong Golf Club

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 October 2023 - Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, was proud to partner with Golf Saudi to provide event-wide two-way radio communications for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Hong Kong Golf Club on October 6-8.





Hytera provided a Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) communications solution to the event, including easy-to-use BP51X handheld two-way radios for the staff and digital repeaters for full coverage of the golf courses and facilities. The BP51X radios, known for their light and compact design, offered an extended range and multiple channels for flexible group calls. The radio network ensured uninterrupted and instant coordination throughout the event venue which covers approximately 172 acres, contributing to an impeccable event experience for fans, players, referees, and officials.



"We are honored to support the Aramco Team Series, a truly exciting event in the golf landscape. This isn't the first occasion where Hytera radios have been the choice for sporting events to ensure seamless communication, with our DMR radios allowing for reliable and wide coverage across the greens. It's a pleasure to contribute to an event that not only had fierce competition but a celebration of talent, spirit, and love for the game," commented on the collaboration by Ming Kam Wong, deputy GM of Hytera overseas business.



The partnership underscores Hytera's commitment to enhancing efficiency and safety through its innovative solutions in sports fields across the world. Using a unique scoring system, and allowing an amateur to contribute to the final result of a professional tour event with a total prize fund of $1m, the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF continues to bring a new level of excitement and entertainment to the Ladies European Tour. Hytera extends its congratulations to all the participants, organizers, and attendees who played a role in making the event a success.



About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.



About – Aramco Team Series

The Aramco Team Series is both unique and historic and epitomises Aramco's status as one of the most committed investors into female golf today. The investment by Aramco as the headline sponsor makes them one of the biggest backers of the women's game in Europe today. The five tournaments form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, with teams of four players competing together over 36 holes, before the top 60 and ties compete individually in one final, deciding round. This is the only event in world golf where an amateur contributes to the result in the main competition.

