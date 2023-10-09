US, Japan marching bands to perform at Taiwan's National Day celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Day celebration will feature foreign music groups, according to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct. 8) night, Tsai said this year’s festivities would have performances by the Tokyo University of Agriculture's Second High School marching band, also known as the "Emerald Knights", and the UCLA Bruins marching band.

The Emerald Knights will play a medley of anime tunes that are familiar to all of us in Taiwan, Tsai said, while the UCLA band will deliver a powerful and impressive performance. “This marks the first time an American performance group has graced our National Day stage,” she said.

The president said she prepared popcorn chicken and lemon aiyu jelly on Sunday night for the Japanese performers, so they could savor some of Taiwan’s classic late-night snacks.

There will be a joint event involving four schools from Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan, on Monday afternoon at Liberty Square, Tsai said.

This year’s National Day celebration will feature a Chinook helicopter flyover with a giant national flag, according to the Ministry of National Defense. There will also be an aerial display showcasing Taiwan’s latest Brave Eagle jet trainers and the Thunder Tiger aerobatic team.

Foreign dignitaries have already arrived in Taiwan ahead of the special day, including Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun, Saint Kitts and Nevis Governor-General Marcella Althea Liburd, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General, Dame Susan D. Dougan, a Japan parliamentary delegation, and a Canada parliamentary delegation.