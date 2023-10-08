Taiwanese man on 7th floor balcony causes scare in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A quarreling couple in Kaohsiung’s Sanmin District caused a public disturbance on Sunday (Oct. 8) afternoon, after residents assumed that the husband was attempting to jump from the 7th floor of the couple’s apartment building.

Neighbors and onlookers feared for the safety of the 30-year-old man, surnamed Kuo (郭), as he was seen climbing around his apartment’s balcony shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, reported UDN. Someone notified local authorities, causing police and firefighters to rush to the scene to try and assist Kuo down from the building.

Firemen blocked off the road, and inflated a huge safety mattress at the base of the building in case Kuo decided to jump. However, Kuo was eventually able to explain to the rescue personnel that he was not suicidal, and there was a huge misunderstanding.

According to reports, Kuo and his 23-year-old wife, surnamed Hu (胡) had an argument, because the husband was being too noisy and would not let his wife sleep, reported LTN. The wife, angered at her husband, forced him onto the balcony and locked him outside, and then took sleeping pills.

Kuo apologized for troubling everyone and explained that he was just trying to find a way back into his apartment. Meanwhile, his wife was sleeping soundly, completely unaware of the situation unfolding outside.

Kuo was eventually able to reach safety, thanks to the help of a ladder truck provided by the fire department. Kuo and his wife were both warned by police officers not to create public disturbances in the future that would waste the time and resources of civil servants, per UDN.