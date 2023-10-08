Father and son almost drown, rescued by beachgoers in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A father and son almost drowned at Kaohsiung’s Xizi Bayon Sunday (Oct. 8) afternoon, but were fortunately saved by other beachgoers.

A 47-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), was enjoying the water at Xizi Bay with his three-year-old son, when they slipped on an incline and fell into deeper water, unable to regain their footing. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., reported UDN.

Fortunately, three high-school students and a foreign tourist noticed the father and son were in trouble, and rushed to their aid. Thanks to their quick reaction, both the boy and father were taken back safely to shore.

Despite his own difficulty staying afloat, the father focused all of his energy on keeping his son above the waves. As a result, the father ingested a significant amount of seawater.

After swimming to reach the father and son, the foreign rescuer first made sure that the child was safe. Meanwhile, the three high-school students had to work together to bring Huang ashore.

Once ashore, medical responders arrived to help the father, who was delirious and vomiting seawater. The father was sent to a local hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, reported LTN.

The child, despite his distress, assisted authorities in identifying the father’s vehicle, where officers were able to find his smartphone and contact the boy’s mother. The child was taken to a nearby police station, and was later picked up by his mother.