No reports of Taiwanese victims following Afghanistan earthquake: Foreign ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — So far, there are no reports of Taiwanese nationals or residents affected by the earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Saturday (Oct. 7), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The 6.3 magnitude quake hit the western city of Herat, killing more than 2,000 people and leaving thousands injured. Due to the absence of formal diplomatic relations and lack of representation between Taiwan and Afghanistan, the MOFA contacted its representative office in Saudi Arabia to collect information about the natural disaster.

MOFA said the mission in Saudi Arabia will continue to monitor developments following the earthquake. The Taiwan government expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people affected by the quake, the ministry said, adding that it will consider providing appropriate assistance based on new developments.

MOFA maintains a red travel advisory (inadvisable to travel) for the Central Asian country. It urged Taiwanese nationals currently in Afghanistan for business or travel purposes to exercise heightened vigilance and leave the country as soon as possible. They should also be mindful of the possibility of aftershocks, it said.

In case Taiwanese in Afghanistan encounter an emergency and require assistance, they are advised to contact Taiwan's representative office in Saudi Arabia at +966-505-223-725 or the MOFA Emergency Contact Center at +886-800-085-095.