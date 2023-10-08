Roads to avoid on Taiwan's Double Ten holiday weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the second day of Taiwan’s National Day holiday weekend the transport ministry has issued advice to motorists hoping to avoid traffic jams.

On Sunday (Oct. 8) the expressways bureau said motorists traveling south on National Highway 1 (Taipei to Kaohsiung) should begin their journey after noon to avoid peak congestion. Southbound users of National Highway 5 (Taipei to Yilan) are advised to depart after 5 p.m.

In addition, the bureau said the following sections of road will be congested:

Taipei to Keelung – National Highway 1 northbound between Yuanshan and Qidu

– National Highway 1 northbound between Yuanshan and Qidu Taoyuan to Hsinchu - National Highway 1 southbound between Yangmei and Hsinchu

- National Highway 1 southbound between Yangmei and Hsinchu Changua to Puyan – National Highway 1 southbound

– National Highway 1 southbound New Taipei to Hsinchu – National Highway 3 southbound between Tucheng and Guanxi

– National Highway 3 southbound between Tucheng and Guanxi Taichung to Caotun – National Highway 3 southbound between Kaiguan and Wufeng

– National Highway 3 southbound between Kaiguan and Wufeng Kaohsiung's south – National Highway 10 eastbound Dingjin to Yanchao

Provincial-level roads to certain tourist attractions will also be congested including:

Taipei to Wulai – Provincial Line 9A

– Provincial Line 9A Wanli to Dawulun Beach – Provincial Highway 2

– Provincial Highway 2 The Taichung Ring Expressway – Provincial Highway 74

– Provincial Highway 74 Chiayi to the Alishan scenic area – Provincial Highway 18

Motorists are also advised to check traffic conditions before departing for Sun Moon Lake and Qingjing Farm in Nantou, Kenting National Park, and traveling between Gukeng and Meishan township in Chiayi. Drivers can check the freeway bureau’s website to stay on top of the current road conditions and closures.