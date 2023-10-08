Taiwan medical team providing post-COVID services in Philippine province

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps (TRMPC), a private NGO, is now offering post-COVID services in the Philippines’ Zamboanga Del Sur Province.

A 38-member TRMPC team, consisting of physicians, surgeons, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, lab experts, and volunteers, arrived in Pagadian City on Oct. 5, to provide free medical services to patients, according to a TRMPC press release. Many residents gathered outside the local clinic on Oct. 6 before it opened at 8:30 a.m.

TRMPC President Liu Chi-chun (劉啟群) said this is the third time the organization has visited Zamboanga Del Sur.

In recent years, the Philippines government implemented many new healthcare policies and measures, which greatly improved healthcare in rural areas of the country. However, patients were eager to see the more experienced Taiwanese doctors and dentists, per the press release.

TRMPC said that although the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines is busy with organizing National Day festivities, Taiwan's representative Wallace Chow (周民淦) still provided significant assistance in dealing with the regulations and customs issues related to medicine and medical equipment that the team brought with them. The medical mission would not have been possible without Chow’s help, TRMPC said.

TRMPC was founded in 1995 by Liu and is “dedicated to improving quality of life through medical services and health education,” according to its website. Since its establishment, it has carried out medical missions to more than 40 countries.

The organization provides medical services to communities in need, conducts tropical disease research, and promotes community-based health education.