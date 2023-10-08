Alexa
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines governor general in Taiwan for National Day

Dame Susan D. Dougan also seeks deeper bilateral cooperation in various fields

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/08 09:59
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Dame Susan D. Dougan. (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines goverment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dame Susan D. Dougan, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday (Oct. 7) to attend the National Day celebration on Tuesday (Oct. 10).

Presidential Office spokesperson Lin Yu-shan (林聿禪) said this was her first visit as governor-general but her second visit overall. Through this 5-day trip, Dougan seeks to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields and “jointly contribute positively to global democratic development,” Lin said.

Lin pointed out that this year marks the 42nd year of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The two countries have had extensive cooperation in many fields, including women's empowerment, agricultural development, education, and information technology, she said.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been a steadfast supporter of Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations like the U.N., World Health Organization, INTERPOL, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, the spokesperson said.

Lin also mentioned that Dougan and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves have deepened the friendship between the two countries through concrete actions like signing cooperation agreements. This year, the two countries signed two new agricultural cooperation agreements, further strengthening bilateral ties, she said.

Gonsalves visited Taiwan in August 2022 to hold in-depth discussions on areas of mutual interest. He expressed solidarity with Taiwan, saying his own country is against intimidation by a powerful neighbor.

“Wherever there are differences, we must settle them peacefully in a civilized manner,” Gonsalves said. He added that Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines must “be in quest of peace, security, and prosperity for all.”
Taiwan-Saint Vincent and the Grenadines relations
Dame Susan D. Dougan
bilateral cooperation
Presidential Office

