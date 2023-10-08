Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan says all its citizens in Israel safe, condemns Hamas

Foreign ministry says Taiwan 'resists all forms of terrorist attacks'

  155
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/08 09:35
A woman walks past the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (REUTERS, Itai Ron photo)

A woman walks past the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (REUTERS, Itai Ron photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All Taiwanese citizens in Israel are safe as of Saturday evening (Oct. 7), according to a foreign ministry statement issued after Palestinian group Hamas launched an incursion into the country described as the largest in decades.

Taiwan condemns the attacks on Israel and “will work with like-minded countries to resist all forms of terrorist attacks,” the statement read. “The Taiwan representative office in Israel will continue to monitor the situation.”

The assault that began on Saturday coincides with U.S.-backed efforts to encourage Saudia Arabia to normalize ties with Israel, per Reuters. After Palestinian fighters stormed Israeli towns killing 250 Israelis and taking hostages, Palestinian officials said they were delivering a message that Palestinians could not be ignored if Israel wanted security.

Israel has killed more than 230 Palestinians in retaliation so far. One Reuters source called Saturday “a turning point in the conflict.”

If Taiwanese citizens in Israel need emergency help, they can call the representative office at +972-544-275-204 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emergency line for Taiwanese in Israel at +886-800-085- 095, the ministry said.
Israel-Palestine conflict
Taiwan in Israel
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Hamas
Hamas incursion into Israel
Saudi Arabia-Israel relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
2023/09/20 16:27
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
2023/03/29 11:58
Paraguay university rectifies name error after reminder from Taiwan's foreign ministry
Paraguay university rectifies name error after reminder from Taiwan's foreign ministry
2021/08/10 16:17
Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds
Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds
2021/05/22 21:00
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza
2021/05/16 14:30