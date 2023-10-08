Taiwan says all its citizens in Israel safe, condemns Hamas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All Taiwanese citizens in Israel are safe as of Saturday evening (Oct. 7), according to a foreign ministry statement issued after Palestinian group Hamas launched an incursion into the country described as the largest in decades.

Taiwan condemns the attacks on Israel and “will work with like-minded countries to resist all forms of terrorist attacks,” the statement read. “The Taiwan representative office in Israel will continue to monitor the situation.”

The assault that began on Saturday coincides with U.S.-backed efforts to encourage Saudia Arabia to normalize ties with Israel, per Reuters. After Palestinian fighters stormed Israeli towns killing 250 Israelis and taking hostages, Palestinian officials said they were delivering a message that Palestinians could not be ignored if Israel wanted security.

Israel has killed more than 230 Palestinians in retaliation so far. One Reuters source called Saturday “a turning point in the conflict.”

If Taiwanese citizens in Israel need emergency help, they can call the representative office at +972-544-275-204 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emergency line for Taiwanese in Israel at +886-800-085- 095, the ministry said.